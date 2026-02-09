Pakistan to play India in T20 World Cup clash after appeals from friendly nations

ISLAMABAD: At the request of friendly countries, the federal government on Monday directed the Pakistan national team to play its scheduled ICC Men’s T20 World Cup match against India on February 15 in Colombo.

Pakistan had earlier decided not to face archrival India in solidarity with Bangladesh, who were excluded from the tournament after citing security concerns and refusing to send their team to New Delhi.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif discussed the Pakistan-India match during a telephone call with Sri Lankan President. The Sri Lankan leader urged Pakistan to play the match in Sri Lanka, recalling Islamabad’s continued support for Sri Lankan cricket during years of terrorism, when Pakistan kept touring the island despite security challenges.

The president said Pakistan had always prioritised its long-standing ties with Sri Lanka, while PM Shehbaz welcomed the sentiments and acknowledged Colombo’s support during difficult times for Pakistan as well.

“Recently, the Sri Lankan team took an unforgettable step for the Pakistani nation and cricket fans by not cancelling its tour of Pakistan,” the prime minister said, adding that a final decision on the match would be conveyed after consultations.

ICC rules out penalty for Bangladesh

Meanwhile, the International Cricket Council confirmed that no financial, sporting, or administrative penalty would be imposed on the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) over the national team’s absence from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

In a statement, the ICC said discussions covered the T20 World Cup and the broader future of cricket in South Asia, reaffirming Bangladesh’s status as a valued full member with a vital role in the global game.

The ICC added that the BCB retains the right to approach the Dispute Resolution Committee under existing regulations. It also announced that Bangladesh would host an ICC event before the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2031, subject to standard hosting procedures.

“This reflects confidence in Bangladesh’s capability as a host and reinforces the ICC’s commitment to developing cricket across its membership,” the statement said.

ICC Chief Executive Sanjog Gupta termed Bangladesh’s absence from the tournament “regrettable” but stressed that it did not affect the council’s long-term commitment to the country as a core cricketing nation.

BCB urges Pakistan to play India

Separately, BCB President Aminul Islam formally requested Pakistan to play its scheduled match against India. A day after visiting Pakistan, he thanked PCB Chairman Mohsin Raza Naqvi for what he called exemplary sportsmanship and solidarity.

“Following my short visit to Pakistan and the expected outcomes of our discussions, I request Pakistan to play the ICC T20 World Cup game on February 15 against India for the benefit of the entire cricket ecosystem,” he said.

Sources said marathon talks involving the ICC, PCB, and BCB were held a day earlier, during which the ICC responded positively to Bangladesh’s concerns and a formula to address its grievances was prepared, with the PCB playing a key coordinating role.