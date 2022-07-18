NATIONAL

Shehbaz Sharif is now Islamabad’s premier only, says Sh Rashid

By News Desk

Commenting on the defeat inflicted by the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in day’s by-elections on 20 Punjab Assembly seats, former interior minister Sheikh Rashid on Monday said that now Shehbaz Sharif’s premiership had confined to the federal capital’s territory only.

Addressing a press conference here, he said the game was over for the PML-N and other parties, which had formed the coalition government in the centre by ganging-up against the PTI.

Rashid said it would be better if PM Shehbaz dissolved the assemblies. “The reason why the PML-N and other parties had come to power was that their leaders wanted to get corruption references against them waived off,” he alleged.

The senior politician said that the PML-N-led government was harassing the PTI and its allies in the Punjab. “But the truth is that now PTI Chairman Imran Khan has emerged as a ‘national hero’,” Rasheed said, adding that now he (Imran) would send his all political opponents home.

Former interior minister stressed that it was time to immediately announce general elections. “We should all sit together and form a caretaker government as a pre-requisite for the elections,” he asserted.

News Desk

