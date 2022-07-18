Punjab Rout: PTI, PML-N, PPP hold separate meetings today to devise respective strategies

ISLAMABAD: Landslide victory of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidates in across Punjab has sent shockwaves in across the political leadership and almost all major parties have summoned emergency meetings today to discuss and decide a future course of action.

PTI itself has summoned its Core Committee meeting here in the federal capital today to decide the future political strategy, the PPP has also convened its central party leadership meeting in Karachi.

The PPP has termed the party meeting as ‘hybrid meeting’ of the party as some leaders would physically attend the meeting chaired by Asif Zardari and Bilawal, while other party leaders would join the meeting through zoom.

PML-N also held its key meeting soon after the initial results started to pour in. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired the meeting which was attended by top leadership of the ruling party.

Sources in the ruling party said that the party leadership would take decisions about the future course of action. The sources said that former prime minister and three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif also joined the meeting.

“There is a strong opinion within the party that the PML-N should immediately dissolve the National Assembly and go for general elections. If so, there is a possibility that if the party decides so, the prime minister would be asked to meet the coalition partners and convince other parties to agree for going for general elections,” the sources said.

The sources said that the PPP is a major hurdle in way of the decision to go for general elections while Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) may also join the PPP’s decision. Hence, this may be a major issue for the prime minister to get his coalition partners agree to his party’s proposal, if agreed.

The sources said that the PTI also wants to go for general elections but Imran Khan would also be happy if the party wins Punjab Chief Minister elections and keep grilling the federal government for its failure to deal with the skyrocketing prices and inflation.