PML-N set to lose Punjab as PTI sweeps high-stakes by-polls

LAHORE: Though authentic and officials results of the high-stakes by-elections to 20 Punjab Assembly seats are yet to be announced, the PTI is leading the show on 15 seats and heading for a clean sweep with the ruling PML-N leading on four seat while an independent candidate is leading on one seat from Lodhran.

As per unofficial results, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) PTI candidates have already won 16 constituencies, giving their party an edge in the hotly-contested by-polls.

The PTI has secured victory in PP-217, PP-288, PP-282, PP-83, PP-158, PP-202, PP-224, PP-167, and PP-170 — while it is leading in several others. On the other hand, the PML-N has just been able to secure three constituencies (PP-273 Muzaffargarh, PP-237 Bahawalnagar-I and PP-168 Lahore), so far as per unofficial results. One Independent candidate Syed Muhammad Rafiuddin is leading in PP-228 Lodhran-V with 45,020 votes against PTI’s Izzat Javaid Khan who got 38,338, according to unofficial results.

According to details, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf is in the clear lead in 16 constituencies. The polling continued till 5pm in most districts with Section 144 implemented to establish law and order in the province on Sunday.

I want to first thank our PTI workers & voters of Punjab for defeating not just PMLN candidates but the entire state machinery, esp harassment by police, & a totally biased ECP. Thank you to all our Allies, PMLQ, MWM & Sunni Ittehad Council. pic.twitter.com/TgFqQ7EDj0 — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 17, 2022

Thanking its voters and supporters, the PTI on its official Twitter handle said, “Shukriya Pakistan, the fascist imported government has been defeated!”

As per media reports, PTI candidate Zain Qureshi managed to win in Multan’s PP-217 constituency, according to unofficial results. Son of former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi prevailed over PML-N’s Mohammad Salman. Zain bagged 47,252, while Salman got 40,203.

In PP-288 Dera Ghazi Khan, PTI’s Sardar Mohammad Saifuddin emerged victorious with 58,885 votes whereas his rival PML-N’s Abdul Qadir Khan could only manage 32,907 votes.

While instructing his party representatives on duty in all polling stations, PTI chairman Imran Khan asked them “not to leave their posts till official results have been obtained from the Returning Officers”.

PTI candidate Major (retd) Mohammad Ghulam Sarwar defeated his rival PML-N’s Noman Langriyan from PP-202 Sahiwal. Sarwar grabbed 61,989 votes while Noman could get 59,167.

According to unofficial result, PTI’s Irfan Ullah Khan Niazi won PP-90 Bhakkar II with 75,464 votes against PML-N Saeed Akbar Nowani who obtained 64,095 votes. In PP-272 Muzaffargarh V, PTI candidate Muhammad Moazzam Ali Khan defeated Syeda Zehra Basit Bukhari of PML-N with 43,536 votes.

In PP-97 Faisalabad-I, PTI candidate Ali Afzal Sahi secured 64,865 votes and defeated PML-N’s Mohammad Ajmal Cheema who got 51,631. Malik Hassan Aslam Khan of the PTI won PP 83 Khushab II with 50,749 votes against Independent Muhammad Asif Malik who secured 43587.

The PML-N won the PP-273 Muzaffargarh VI seat where its candidate Muhammad Sibtain Raza secured 52,631 against PTI’s Yasir Arfat Khan who got 46903 votes.

In PP-168 Lahore XXV, PML-N Malik Asad Ali Khokhar emerged victorious with26,169 against PTI’s Muhammad Nawaz Awan who got 15,767.

Similarly in PP-127 Jhang IV, Mehar Muhammad Nawaz Jabawna of PTI emerged victorious with 67,362 vote against his rival PML-N’s Mehr Muhammad Aslam who got 43,483.

The PTI candidate Mian Muhammad Azam won PP 125 Jhang II with 82,382 against PML-N’s Faisal Hayat who secured 52,178. In PP 228 Lodhran V, Syed Muhammad Rafi ud Din, Independent, secured vicitory with 45,020 votes against PTI’s Izzat Javaid Khan who 38,338.

In PP-7 Rawalpindi II, PML-N Raja Sageer Ahmed of the PML-N defeated his rival PTI Muhammad Shabir Awan with a little margin after a dispute as initially both parties claimed victory. However, a final decision will announced by the ECP on Monday.

In PP 170 Lahore XXVII, PTI candidate Malik Zaheer Abbas got 24,688 votes and defeated his rival PML-N’s Muhammad Amin Zulqarnain who got 17,519 votes.

In PP 167 Lahore XXIV, PTI’s Shabir Ahmad defeated his rival PML-N candidate Nazir Ahmad Chohan with 40,511 votes against 26,473 votes.

In PP 158 Lahore XV, Mian Muhammad Akram Usman of PTI secured 37,463 votes and defeated PML-N’s Rana Ahsan who got 31,906 votes.

Similarly, the PTI candidate Muhammad Amir Iqbal Shah won PP 224 Lodhran I seat with 69,881 votes against PML-N’s Zawar Hussain warraich who secured 56,214 votes.

In PP 282 Layyah III, Qaisar Abbas Khan of Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf secured victory with 43,922 votes against PML-N’s Muhammad Tahir Randhawa who obtained 29,726.

In PP-140 Sheikhupura VI, PTI Khurram Shehzad Virk defeated PML-N candidate Mian Khalid Mehmood with 49,734.

The ECP will announce officials results once all the legal formalities are completed

POLLING CONCLUDES FOR BY-POLLS

The polling for by-elections to 20 Punjab Assembly seats concluded on Sunday evening overall in a peaceful manner, though a few incidents of violence were reported at different places.

The polling process continued from 8am till 5pm, without any break. However, after 5pm, the voters present inside the polling stations were allowed to cast their votes.

Overall polling remained peaceful except for minor incidents of clashes, reported at some places. Five complaints of clashes and 14 complaints about ‘faulty’ voter lists were received at the control room of the Provincial Election Commission.

Provincial Election Commissioner Saeed Gul said that foolproof measures had been adopted for taking polling staff along with results to the returning officers concerned. He said that a separate vehicle had been arranged for every polling station and special attention would be paid to transportation of the polling staff, vehicles and security personnel.

Strict security arrangements were made for the by-polls and altogether 50,154 police officials performed patrolling and other duties during the polling process, whereas rangers also remained present as the quick response force (QRF).

There were 4.5 million registered voters, including 2.1 million female voters, and 2.4 million male voters, in the 20 constituencies, and a total of 3,141 polling stations had been established.

About 175 candidates were in the race for the 20 seats which fell vacant after de-notification of dissident members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the provincial assembly.

PTI’s Jamshed Iqbal Cheema arrested: Lahore police have decided to arrest PTI leader Jamshed Iqbal Cheema from Lahore, blaming him for his involvement in injuring a PML-N activist at a polling station in PP-158. According to sources in Lahore police, Jamshed Cheema will be arrested after a case is registered against him. “No one will be allowed to take the law into their hand,” the CCPO Lahore said.

Meanwhile, a large contingent of police surrounded the office of Jamshed Cheema who is flanked by PTI Punjab President Dr Yasmin Rashid. “There was rigging ongoing in a polling station at PP-158 when I intervened and tried to stop it,” he said, adding that the PML-N activist sustained injury when he was talking to the media.

Yasmin Rashid further added that SP of the area also accompanied Jamshed Cheema when the incident occurred. She warned Atta Tarar to refrain from arresting PTI activists saying that it would violate Supreme Court’s order regarding a level-playing field for all parties in the polls.

ECP SERVES NOTICE ON QURESHI

The Election Commission served notice on PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi for visiting different polling stations, conducting press conferences in limits of the constituency and illegal raid along with supporters.

According to District Election Commissioner Saleem Akhtar, ” Except the voters, candidates or duly authorized election agents, no one without a valid pass from Election Commission or Provincial Election Commission, District Returning Officers, or Returning Officer concerned shall enter the polling station”. The election commissioner instructed Shah Mahmood Qureshi to refrain from visiting the polling stations. The Election Commission asked Qureshi to explain his position within 24 hours.

FIVE HELD FOR USING MOBILE PHONE, DISPLAYING WEAPON

The Multan police arrested five persons for using mobile phones as the police imposed ban on bringing mobile phones on polling station premises during the ongoing by-elections at PP-217.

According to police sources, Mohsin, Imran Sheikh, Jehangir, Hamza and Amjad have been arrested from different polling stations and recovered mobile phones from their possession. The legal action under the violations of election code of conduct was being initiated against the violators, police sources added.

Meanwhile, another person was held over violations of election code of conduct. The arrested outlaw Rashid Iqbal s/o Fayyaz Hussain was arrested for displaying weapon at Government Primary School Iqbal Nagar in constituency PP-217. Case has been registered against the violator, police sources said.

‘DEAD MAN’ TURNS UP TO VOTE

Apart from other incidents during polling, a ‘dead man’ turned up to case vote in the ongoing by-elections on 20 constituencies of the Punjab Assembly.

According to details, a man – identified as Muhammad Younus and a resident of 167 Township – turned up to cast his vote in PP-167.

However, the polling staff stopped him from casting his vote, stating that he had been declared deceased by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The ‘deceased’ man countered the ECP officials by telling them that he was alive and well standing before them. However, the officials of the electoral watchdog turned him away.

RMS WORKING EFFICIENTLY

The Result Management System (RMS) of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is working efficiently.

The screens have been installed in the offices of all the 20 returning officers from which the results of all the polling stations are being displayed directly, said a statement issued here.

Spokesperson Election Commission said all candidates and media are being shown live in Provincial Election Commissioner Lahore.

Similarly, Election Commission Secretariat is also showing live. And so far 829 results have been received out of 3131 polling stations of Punjab.

CS, IGP DIRECTED AGAINST POLITICAL VICTIMIZATION

Earlier, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja directed the Punjab chief secretary and Inspector General of Police (IG) against any political victimization during polling for by-elections to 20 constituencies of the provincial assembly.

A spokesperson for the ECP said that CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja had directed the CS and the IGP to avoid any action against any civilian and warned that the ECP would take strict action if the directives are violated.

“All possible measures should be taken to ensure polling in a free and fair manner,” he said.

18 Complaints Received

The central control cell established at the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Sunday received 18 complaint reports by 4:00 pm.

According to the ECP spokesperson, all complaints were addressed immediately, which mostly were related to the conflict between voters.

He said that mainly the polling process remained satisfactory and in peaceful manner in all 20 constituencies.

APO REMOVED AFTER BEING BLAMED FOR CASTING 600 FAKE VOTES

A video shared by a citizen alleged that an assistant presiding officer (APO) at a Lahore polling station has cast 600 fake votes however the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has denied the claim.

The video showed a man sitting at a chair surrounded by police and others as a man yelled at him saying that he has polled 600 fake votes. The video was recorded at a polling station in Jhogiyan area of Lahore, falling under PP-140.

The ECP while taking notice of the video with returning officer rejecting the claim of 600 votes being polled by the assistant presiding officer. “The assistant presiding officer helped an aged man cast his vote,” the RO said adding that 600 votes have not been polled at the station so far. The RO removed the concerned APO from duty at the polling station.

13 PTI WORKERS ARRESTED

The Punjab police arrested 13 PTI workers in Lahore’s PP-167 for violating the election code of conduct by holding rallies in the constituency.

According to FIR, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, a case has been registered under Section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

SCUFFLES BREAK OUT

During polling process, some unpleasant incidents were also reported in various polling stations. According to the commission’s spokesperson, the Election Commission Control Room received six complaints related to fights between voters and political workers, out of which three were resolved immediately. The authorities making efforts to keep the situation under control,” he added.

On the other hand, CEC Sikander Sultan Raja warned strict action will be taken against those found involved in hampering polling process. In a statement, the CEC declared that if candidates participate in such acts “they may also be disqualified.

A fight is reported to have broken out between political workers at the polling station of Panjar in Rawalpindi. Spokesperson for the Punjab government Attaullah Tarar also took notice of a dispute that broke out in PP-158 Lahore. He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s Jamshed Iqbal Cheema and Saeed Mahis had seriously injured a PML-N worker, adding that he had issued orders for the arrest of the PTI leaders.

Meanwhile, police arrested PTI worker Rana Naeem for causing a head injury to a PML-N worker at an irrigation canal polling station.

In the same constituency, a fight broke out between PTI and PML-N workers at the UC Dharmapura polling station. The PTI polling agent accused the police of bias and said that the police is allowing PML-N workers to enter. “I am being stopped despite the fact that I am a polling agent,” he explained and detailed the reason why the brawl had broken out.

Voters in the same constituency complained of voting area alterations. Saqleen and Yasir Mehmood, residents of Nai Abadi Garhi Shahu, said that “I am a PTI supporter, our vote has been changed. Our vote was shifted to Shalimar PP-148 area where polling is not taking place.” He also alleged that the votes of all PTI voters in constituency PP-158 were shifted to PP-148.

Polling was also halted in PP-168 for some time following agitation between PTI and PML-N workers.

PTI’s candidate Malik Nawaz Awan also visited the polling station as reports of voters being prevented from entering polling station 60 surfaced.

An armed person identified as Abdul Rehman has also been arrested in front of the Basti Syedan Shah polling station of Lahore. The accused is reportedly a private guard of a local citizen named Dr Maarif and a mini-rifle was recovered from his possession.

PP-168: PTI, PML-N, TLP CLASH

Voting had to be halted at polling stations 50 and 51 of PP-168 after a clash broke out among Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, PML-N and Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan workers.

According to sources, the polling process was suspended at polling stations 50 and 51 of the Punjab Assembly constituency PP-168 Lahore after a clash broke out among PTI, PML-N and TLP workers. They informed TLP and PML-N workers attacked each other with kicks and fists while a clash also took place between the workers of PML-N and PTI.

One person was injured in these clashes, the sources said. However, the police personnel arrived at the polling stations and resumed the polling process.

Blame Game

PML-N leaders including: Khawaja Saad Rafique, Atta Tarar and Malik Ahmed Khan accused the PTI of attempting to stop polling by inciting violence, spreading fear and firing. In a series of tweets, the PML-N leaders claimed that “PTI’s armed goons” had been “arrested along with ammunition” in Lahore today.

ECP SECRETARY ORDERS RESUMPTION OF HALTED POLLING

Secretary Election Commission of Pakistan visited PP-158, PP-167 and PP-168 and ordered to resume the polling process for the Punjab by-polls as soon as possible.

According to details, the polling halted at the above-mentioned Punjab Assembly constituencies due to clashes between PTI, PML-N and TLP workers.

ECP secretary Umer Hameed visited multiple polling stations in the three Punjab Assembly constituencies and inquired about the polling readiness of the polling agents and supplies. Umar ordered to sort out all complaints and resume the polling process. He also visited the ECP’s control room in Gulberg Lahore.

‘Fawad Chaudhry’s vehicle attacked’

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has alleged that police and local administration instigated an attack on the former information minister Fawad Chaudhry’s vehicle amid Lahore by-election.

PTI Central Punjab Information Secretary Musarat Jamshed told the media that Fawad, along with former finance minister Shaukat Tareen, was visiting polling stations to inspect the polling process in PP-168 when his vehicle was attacked by some miscreant, who was later arrested from the Tehreek-e-Labbaik (TLP) Pakistan camp.

She alleged that police had played the role of spectator and provided protection to attackers who broke the windshields of Fawad’s vehicle. However, the PTI leader remained safe during the attack, she added.

Jamshed underscored that it is a matter of concern that the PTI’s central leader was attacked in the presence of heavy police deployment.

MEDIA BARRED FROM RECORDING FOOTAGE IN PP-7

The presiding officers barred the media from covering by-elections in PP-7 Kahuta, Rawalpindi.

Speaking to the media, the presiding officer of Government Secondary School Matore in Kahuta said that the media was not allowed to enter the stations because of “orders from above” but added that “Rawalpindi media representatives can come without their cameras”.

He also warned that “police will be called if media representatives attempt recording footage of the polling booth”.

Tweeting for victory

Earlier today, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took to his official Twitter handle to remind voters of “the corruption, incompetence, economic destruction, facilitation and patronage of the mafia and the destruction created in the name of change during the 4 years of the dark era of Imran Niazi government.”

In a celebratory tone, the senior PTI leader, Fawad Chaudhry urged voters “not to wait” and “come out and vote”.

Meanwhile, PML-N leader and current finance minister, Miftah Ismail told Punjab to vote for PTI “if you are happy with the Buzdar government’s performance”.