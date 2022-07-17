PML-N should accept defeat with open heart: Maryam Nawaz

Following PTI’s lead in the by-election on 20 constituencies of Punjab, PML-N conceded defeat on Sunday, after the unofficial results started pouring in, showing PTI in the lead.

PML-N’s Vice President Maryam Nawaz was quick to take it to her Twitter handle saying that the defeat should be accepted with an open heart.

She went on to state that her party should graciously accept defeat in the Punjab by-elections and submit to the will of the people.

“Wherever there are weaknesses, efforts should be made to identify them and overcome them,” she said on her party’s performance in the by-polls.

Other PML-N leaders were also quick to acknowledge PTI’s historic win while embracing the nation’s decision with open arms.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif also credited the Punjab government for carrying out “transparent elections”.

Senior PML-N leader Pervaiz Rashid stated that “People always make the right decision. Accepting public opinion is democracy,”

PML-N senator Dr Afnanullah also congratulated PTI on by-polls victory

In a tweet, he also referred to his party, saying introspection was the need of the hour for the PML-N.

Earlier, PML-N’s Malik Ahmed Khan, a spokesperson for Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, has “wholeheartedly” acknowledged PTI’s “historic” victory in the by-elections as early results showed by broadcasters unanimously showed the party ahead in most of the constituencies.

Malik Ahmed said the PML-N has acknowledged it has lost the Punjab by-elections.

It is pertinent to note that the day-long polling on 20 seats of Punjab Assembly, pegged as a game-changer for the country’s politics, especially for PTI.