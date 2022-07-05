Terrorist outfits, neighbouring country involved in suicide attack against Chinese teachers: Sindh Minister

KARACHI: Two banned outfits – the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and the Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) – and a neighbouring country were involved in Karachi University suicide attack that killed four people including three Chinese nationals, Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon said on Tuesday.

In April this year, four people – three Chinese teachers and a Pakistani driver – were killed in the attack by a female suicide bomber identified as Shari Baloch outside the Chinese language centre inside the Karachi University.

“With the efforts of Counter Terrorism Department [CTD] and intelligence team, the main accused has been arrested. This was done with the help of a neighbouring country, which has been supporting the terrorist groups in several ways,” Memon said.

He announced this while addressing a press conference along with Karachi Administrator Barrister Murtafa Wahab in Karachi.

The presser was held following a meeting between the Chinese delegation and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Monday where Karachi police chief informed the meeting that the main commander of the banned outfit involved in the attack has been arrested.

“A team of intelligence agencies and CTD after collecting the cellular communication data through the geo-fencing and conducting DNA with other relevant information arrested BLA commander Dad Bux aka Shoaib from Hawke’s Bay, Maripur area on Monday,” he said, adding that the suspect who was in-charge of the sleeper cell of the outlawed BLA has disclosed important information about the incident.

“He on the directives of Khalil Baloch aka Mosa who happens to be BLA commander used to conduct the surveillance of different places including Karachi University and other government installations before targeting them.”

Memon while divulging the details of the investigation said that before the KU attack, the suspect held a meeting with suicide bomber Shari Baloch and her husband and another terrorist of the banned outfit namely Zeb in Karachi.

“Zeb is the mastermind of the KU attack who entered Pakistan via neighbouring country and started living in a flat located in Dehli Colony with Shari Balcoh and her husband. He was an expert at making IEDs.”

A day before the incident, the mastermind left for Balochistan and he was in touch with Khalif aka Mosa via telegram, the minister added. According to Murtaza Wahab, the female attacker was not alone at the time of the suicide bombing.

A man wearing a mask could be seen in one of the footage of the blast. He was the man who has now been arrested.

“The four characters involved in the attack have now been identified that is a big achievement,” he said sharing the names of the characters and saying: “Shari Baloch, her husband Habitan Bashir Baloch, BLA sleeper cell in-charge in Karachi Dad Bux and commander Zeb have now been identified.”