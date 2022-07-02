Imran Khan warns PTI workers against rigging in upcoming Punjab by-polls

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Sunday warned his party workers and supporters of being wary of rigging during the upcoming by-polls in Punjab, now that “the umpires have sided with the government.”

Addressing his party’s massive power show here at Parade Ground, Khan asked the state institutions as to why did they allow ‘crooks’ to come into power by toppling his legitimate government through a no-trust vote in parliament earlier this year.

“I did not stage a sit-in because we knew that a sea of people will come out in the evening and there were chances of clashes as people were angry due to police crackdown on protesters,” he said while referring to the much-hyped ‘Haqeeqi Azadi March’ protest that he called off abruptly in May.

Imran said the incumbent rulers wanted PTI to clash with institutions and law enforcement agencies but his decision to end the protest in the federal capital averted bloodshed.

The former premier said the incumbent rulers did not have any stake in the country as all their “stolen assets” were stashed abroad.

“It makes no difference to them if currency depreciates and country suffers setbacks because they don’t have to live and die here,” he added. Calling the Sharif and Zardari families corrupt, Imran asked the institutions, “Why did you allow thieves to be imposed on Pakistan”.

“Is curbing corruption from the country only my responsibility? They closed down corruption cases worth billions of rupees by amending the NAB law,” he remarked.

“Isn’t it your responsibility too? Or only I am responsible to protect this country,” the former PM asked the institutions.

“People have taken to the streets across the country and they are sending the message through protests to the institutions that there is still time to save this country from thieves.”

Imran said people neither have accepted the “US conspiracy” nor will they allow these “thieves” to rule. While referring to a statement of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other political leaders, Imran said no premier ever in the world has called his nation “beggars”.

“These two families have been ruling this country for 30 years then who is responsible for destroying this country,” Imran said while referring to Defence Minister Khawaja Asif’s statement that country was on ventilator.

“I want to send a message to everyone that if someone thinks that people of this country will accept those who worship money, then listen to me you are wrong.”

The PTI chairman led a convoy to the venue from Rawalpindi earlier in the day.

The PTI leaders have set-up screens in major cities across the country including Karachi, Lahore, Hyderabad, and Sukkur among others to live telecast his speech.

‘Imran Khan’s revolution is here’

Former Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid, addressing the Parade Ground rally, warned the government leaders to not underestimate the reach Imran Khan has and that his message has entered every home in Pakistan.

Last month, Imran had called upon his supporters to stage countrywide peaceful protests against the rising inflation and amendments to the NAB law on July 2 (today).

Earlier today, the PTI leaders had alleged that the incumbent government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was interfering with the rally preparations. Former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed claimed banners with statements against PTI chief Imran Khan were hung in Rawalpindi prior to the party rally.

Alongside Rashid, leaders of the former ruling party also alleged that the government was attempting to interfere with the rally’s preparation.

The banners were allegedly put up on Friday night, accusing the former premier of corruption. A day earlier, PTI received permission from the Islamabad district magistrate’s office to hold a rally in the federal capital on July 2.

Code of conduct

PTI had given an undertaking to the district administration of Islamabad and agreed to 39 conditions for holding a rally on July 2.

PTI Islamabad chapter president of the central secretariat Ali Nawaz Awan signed the undertaking – code of conduct – before Islamabad’s deputy commissioner taking full responsibility for any untoward incident and agreeing to be held responsible in case of violation of the agreement.

Through the code of conduct, the party has agreed that the gathering shall not disturb or disrupt the fundamental rights of citizens, including the right to freedom of movement, trade and business, and education, and has assured that it will not block any road – Islamabad Expressway, Murree Road or service roads.

The former ruling party agreed that the gathering shall end at 12 midnight, stating that it will be the organiser’s duty to ensure the dispersal after the event ends.

It nodded that the participants shall not indulge in violence or clashes. Under the agreement, the organisers are bound to ensure that the participants are dispersed peacefully, and they do not spend the night or subsequent nights at the Parade ground

The PTI also agreed that the participants shall not enter the Red Zone of Islamabad; organisers are responsible for the internal security arrangements of the participants and providing the list of the participants to the local police in advance; and that they will be responsible for any damage caused to the public or private property.

In the code, it signed a condition that no anti-state, religious, and anti-national slogans shall be made; effigy or flag of any party shall not be burnt; weapons would not be allowed, and the law enforcers can search any vehicle or person coming to attend the gathering.

The undertaking also stated that the organisers will respect the fundamental human rights of other stakeholders and the general public.