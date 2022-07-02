NATIONAL

IMF doesn’t trust Pakistan because of Imran Khan’s wrongdoing: Maryam Nawaz

By Agencies

LAHORE: PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Saturday said that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) told the coalition government that it does not trust Pakistan because of the wrongdoings of “fitna” Imran Khan.

Addressing party workers in the PP-167 constituency, Maryam termed the agreement signed with the Fund by the “fitna” Imran Khan as a “bad deal”, adding that the former prime minister took a U-turn by breaching the clauses that Pakistan agreed with the global lender.

At the outset of her speech, Maryam claimed that PML-N supporters from a single constituency present in Green Town are more compared to the number of people attending “fitna” Imran Khan’s “historic rally” on the Parade ground in Islamabad.

Khan and Maryam Nawaz were addressing their supporters in Islamabad and Lahore, simultaneously.

Maryam said that the coalition government had to make some decisions with a heavy heart, including increasing the prices of petroleum products, because of the wrongdoings of the “fitna” Imran Khan.

She further added that if Khan had left something in the reserves, the coalition government would have provided relief to the people.

‘PTI thought I will not come out’

“They [PTI] thought that Maryam would not come out to address public gatherings because of rising inflation, but I want to tell them that I stand with the people when times are tough,” she asserted.

Taking a jibe at the former prime minister’s statement regarding him not being elected to know the price of potatoes and tomatoes, the PML-N leader said: “I am not as insensitive as him [Imran Khan] that I would say I am not here to know the price of essentials.”

“I am here to know the prices and to stand by the people,” she said.

‘Nawaz. Shehbaz to take people out of crisis’

Speaking on behalf of the coalition government, Maryam said that the incumbent parties have a “responsibility” to take people out of the difficult times even though these problems were not created by them.

She reiterated that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and PM Shehbaz will take the country out of the crisis by working hard.

“We [coalition government-led by PML-N] will try to eliminate all issues created by ‘fitna’ Khan,” she assured the people.

Addressing the people, Maryam said that she has come in front of the people to seek help and support for PML-N. “Fitna Khan tried hard to create a Sri Lanka-like situation in Pakistan; however, his plan did not succeed because the people had faith in the lion (PML-N),” she said.

Maryam explains meaning of ‘lota’

The PML-N leader accused the PTI chairman of looting the mandate of the people of Punjab by handing over the charge to his “puppet” Usman Buzdar. “Punjab is a province of over 120 million people and Farah Bibi — a close aide of former first lady Bushra Bibi — was imposed on the province,” she said.

Explaining who a “lota” is, Maryam said that “lota” is a person who leaves the Opposition to join the government, while all the members who have joined the coalition government were those who left the PTI-led government to join the then Opposition.

