CITY

Saad reviews arrangements for coal transportation from Afghanistan

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique on Saturday said that stations will be set up at Sibbi, Kundian and Khushal Kot for transportation of coal from Afghanistan.

Federal Minister for Railways Kh Saad Rafique was speaking at a high level meeting held here at Railway Headquarters in Lahore. The meeting reviewed various matters related to railway revenue and transportation of coal from Afghanistan.

The meeting was attended by the Secretary, CEO and other senior officials.

During the meeting, it was decided that stations would be set up at Sibbi, Kundian and Khushal Kot for coal delivery. Kh Saad Rafique directed that availability of wagons for transporting coal should be ensured and track should be repaired at the earliest in this regard.

It is important to mention here that the federal government, in view of the rising fuel prices, has decided to import coal from Afghanistan for coal fired power plants. Railway officials have been instructed to implement the decision.

 

Staff Report

