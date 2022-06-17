Significance of service roads

I want to draw the attention of Chairman CDA to carve out an additional service road alongside the Srinagar Highway to connect the H-13 area, especially Paris Colony with International Islamic University either on the backside of the H-12 sector or from the front side for the smooth use by the students /residents and the commuters of this area.

The students, especially those who are living in the H-13 sector, have to face great difficulty while approaching IIU on a daily basis because of the non-availability of proper service roads. There is at least a need to construct a flyover at the Police Lines crossroad. U-turns are only temporary solutions. It must be linked up with the service road with the H-12 and H-13 sectors so that students and residents of these areas may use the service road peacefully instead of using the Srinagar Highway. In this way, time and fuel wastage may be controlled.

- Advertisement -

SHAGUFTA ANSARI

ISLAMABAD