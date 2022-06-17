Incarceration

Political philosopher Jean-Jacques Rousseau’s famed words, “man is born free, but everywhere he is in chains”, manifest the current condition of human beings at least in Pakistan. There is no denying that people are no longer confined to prisons as they used to be in ancient times. They have freedom from physical servitude, but have plunged into mental enslavement.

Factors, such as poverty, lack of resources, unequal opportunities for youth, and constant deprivation of basic necessities, have added fuel to the fire, and are the symptoms of our serfdom. People having such complexes and anxiety commit crimes and violate laws.

- Advertisement -

A combined and concerted effort is the only way to break the chains of slavery. The federal government along with all the provincial governments should work collaboratively and ensure the provision of basic necessities so that the common man may stay away from all this mess.

FAIZAN RAZA

LARKANA