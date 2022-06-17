Opinion

Incarceration

By Editor's Mail
0
0

Political philosopher Jean-Jacques Rousseau’s famed words, “man is born free, but everywhere he is in chains”, manifest the current condition of human beings at least in Pakistan. There is no denying that people are no longer confined to prisons as they used to be in ancient times. They have freedom from physical servitude, but have plunged into mental enslavement.

Factors, such as poverty, lack of resources, unequal opportunities for youth, and constant deprivation of basic necessities, have added fuel to the fire, and are the symptoms of our serfdom. People having such complexes and anxiety commit crimes and violate laws.

- Advertisement -

A combined and concerted effort is the only way to break the chains of slavery. The federal government along with all the provincial governments should work collaboratively and ensure the provision of basic necessities so that the common man may stay away from all this mess.

FAIZAN RAZA

LARKANA

Previous articleParliament after seven decades 
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Editorials

Parliament after seven decades 

On the occasion of the inauguration of the Constituent Assembly of Pakistan on 11 August 1947 the Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah referred to Parliament...
Read more
Editorials

Another kidnapping

The kidnapping of four workers, two miners and two engineers, on Tuesday at Hanna Urak, Balochistan on Tuesday while they were returning from work,...
Read more
Comment

From Zia to Bajwa

On 5 July 1977 Gen Zia-ul-Haq deposed the elected government of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto. As required by the Constitution, elections were announced within 90...
Read more
Comment

Only One Earth and Pakistan’s initiatives

Earth is getting hotter and mountains- the water towers suffer glacier retreat by passing a phase of global warming due to an increase in...
Read more
Comment

Modi fails to change Kashmir’s demography

A series of events took place in which Kashmiri pandits (brahmin) or non-Kashmiri settlers in occupied Kashmir were attacked. Rahul Bhat, a pandit employee,...
Read more
Editorials

Fears of social strife

Pakistan has slashed fuel subsidies in two instalments to control the fiscal deficit. Its power and gas regulators have determined an increase of 45-50...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

NATIONAL

Sindh to plant palm trees over 1,000 acres in Thatta

KARACHI: Sindh's Coastal Development Authority (CDA) on Thursday decided on plantation of Palm trees over 1000 acres of land in Thatta district. A meeting of...

Islamabad LG polls: ECP extends deadline for nomination papers

Mazari’s disqualification: Reference sent to PA Speaker

No monkeypox case anywhere in country: Kh Salman

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.