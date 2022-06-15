NATIONAL

Army has no objection to judicial probe into ‘foreign conspiracy’ claim: DG ISPR

By Staff Report
RAWALPINDI: DG ISPR Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar addressing a press conference. INP

ISLAMABAD: Director-General of the Inter-Services Public Relations Maj-Gen Babar Iftikhar on Wednesday said that the military has no objection whatsoever if a judicial commission is set up to probe into the PTI’s claims that Imran Khan had been ousted from power through a foreign conspiracy.

“Whatever commission the government forms, the military will extend full cooperation,” said the DG-ISPR in a TV interview – the day the PTI’s chorus for a judicial probe rose to a crescendo.

“The incumbent government has this option. The previous government also had this option,” the military spokesperson said.

President Dr Arif Alvi has already written a letter to the Chief Justice of Pakistan calling for a judicial inquiry to settle this crucial matter that involves national security.

The comment made by the DG-ISPR were perhaps in response to a statement by PTI leader and former senior minister Asad Umar who Wednesday said that the statement made by  the DG-ISPR’s opinion should be considered the final word as the matter was of national security.

But Maj Gen Babar chose to again respond to the PTI’s counter-narrative, saying that it wasn’t an opinion – rather whatever he said was based on the reports of the intelligence agencies. He added that he is the spokesperson for the armed forces of Pakistan and that he had spoken on behalf of the three services chiefs who attended the NSC meeting.

“All the services chiefs had clearly stated their stance during the NSC meeting. And none of them said a conspiracy was hatched,” the DG ISPR said while referring to the 37th NSC meeting on March 31, 2022. “The word conspiracy was not written in the statement issued at the end of the NSC meeting,” he concluded.

Previous articleECP 2021 asset statements: Bilawal richest lawmaker with Rs1.6b assets
Next articlePTI writes to CEC: Don’t allot ‘batsman’ symbol to PTI Nazriati
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Top Headlines

After two-day stalemate, Punjab unveils Rs3,226b budget for FY2022-23

LAHORE: Following a political deadlock for two days, Punjab Finance Minister Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari on Wednesday presented the Punjab budget for financial...
Read more
NATIONAL

PTI writes to CEC: Don’t allot ‘batsman’ symbol to PTI Nazriati

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday urged the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) not to allot the symbol of 'batsman' to its splinter...
Read more
NATIONAL

ECP 2021 asset statements: Bilawal richest lawmaker with Rs1.6b assets

ISLAMABAD: The election commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday issued the assets statement of parliamentarians for the year 2021. According to the data provided by...
Read more
NATIONAL

Nawaz has no choice but to support Musharraf’s return: Sh Rashid

RAWALPINDI: Former Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Wednesday said that Pakistan Army and its leadership took the right decision of supporting former president...
Read more
NATIONAL

Senate weighs in on Musharraf’s return to Pakistan

Speculations regarding the return of former president and military dictator Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf to Pakistan due to his “frail” health echoed in the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistani students represent Pakistan at Future Problem Solving International Conference 2022

Future Problem Solving Program International's (FPSPI) Hybrid International Conference will host over 1,800 champion problem-solvers from around the globe. The Opening Ceremony on June...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Letters

Poor optics

There was absolutely no justification, whatsoever for PM Shahbaz Sharif and his team to go to London and seek guidance or consultations with Nawaz...

Battle with technology

Inquiry unearths illegalities in teachers appointment

PTI writes to CEC: Don’t allot ‘batsman’ symbol to PTI Nazriati

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.