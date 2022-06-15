Army has no objection to judicial probe into ‘foreign conspiracy’ claim: DG ISPR

ISLAMABAD: Director-General of the Inter-Services Public Relations Maj-Gen Babar Iftikhar on Wednesday said that the military has no objection whatsoever if a judicial commission is set up to probe into the PTI’s claims that Imran Khan had been ousted from power through a foreign conspiracy.

“Whatever commission the government forms, the military will extend full cooperation,” said the DG-ISPR in a TV interview – the day the PTI’s chorus for a judicial probe rose to a crescendo.

“The incumbent government has this option. The previous government also had this option,” the military spokesperson said.

President Dr Arif Alvi has already written a letter to the Chief Justice of Pakistan calling for a judicial inquiry to settle this crucial matter that involves national security.

The comment made by the DG-ISPR were perhaps in response to a statement by PTI leader and former senior minister Asad Umar who Wednesday said that the statement made by the DG-ISPR’s opinion should be considered the final word as the matter was of national security.

But Maj Gen Babar chose to again respond to the PTI’s counter-narrative, saying that it wasn’t an opinion – rather whatever he said was based on the reports of the intelligence agencies. He added that he is the spokesperson for the armed forces of Pakistan and that he had spoken on behalf of the three services chiefs who attended the NSC meeting.

“All the services chiefs had clearly stated their stance during the NSC meeting. And none of them said a conspiracy was hatched,” the DG ISPR said while referring to the 37th NSC meeting on March 31, 2022. “The word conspiracy was not written in the statement issued at the end of the NSC meeting,” he concluded.