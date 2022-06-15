NATIONAL

ECP 2021 asset statements: Bilawal richest lawmaker with Rs1.6b assets

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The election commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday issued the assets statement of parliamentarians for the year 2021.

According to the data provided by the ECP, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif owned assets worth Rs245 million in 2021. The ECP data shows that the PM also has a liability worth Rs140 million. The PM has also taken a loan of Rs60 million from his son Salman Shehbaz Sharif, it adds.

Meanwhile, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari owned Rs1.6 billion assets in 2021, with a bank balance of over Rs120 million. While the PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari owns assets worth Rs710 million, while he does not have any overseas assets.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan held assets worth Rs140.21 million in 2021, with no debts to his name. Imran Khan’s assets were worth Rs80 million in 2020, the ECP data shows. The former Premier does not have any foreign businesses, and he does not even own a car. The PTI Chief’s bank balance was Rs60.3 million in 2021.

Former Speaker of National Assembly Asad Qaisar held Rs80 million worth of assets in 2021, with properties worth Rs60 million and business worth Rs5.8 million. He also holds an amount of Rs9.6 million in his bank account.

Former Defence minister Pervaiz Khattak held assets worth Rs160 million in 2021, with a bank balance of Rs30 million, while he is indebted for Rs25.6 million, the ECP data shows. According to the data, PTI MNA Murad Saeen owned a car, 15 tolas of gold and Rs2.96 million in his bank account in 2021. However, PTI MNA Umer Ayub held assets worth Rs190 million, with 1.1 million debt to his name. The PTI lawmaker also submitted details of his overseas businesses.

Previous articleNawaz has no choice but to support Musharraf’s return: Sh Rashid
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Nawaz has no choice but to support Musharraf’s return: Sh Rashid

RAWALPINDI: Former Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Wednesday said that Pakistan Army and its leadership took the right decision of supporting former president...
Read more
NATIONAL

Senate weighs in on Musharraf’s return to Pakistan

Speculations regarding the return of former president and military dictator Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf to Pakistan due to his “frail” health echoed in the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistani students represent Pakistan at Future Problem Solving International Conference 2022

Future Problem Solving Program International's (FPSPI) Hybrid International Conference will host over 1,800 champion problem-solvers from around the globe. The Opening Ceremony on June...
Read more
NATIONAL

Farmers should be provided urea before start of monsoon: Asif

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Defence Khawaj Muhammad Asif on Wednesday suggested the Ministry of Industries and Production to ensure provision of adequate fertilizer to...
Read more
NATIONAL

1500 cops to perform security duties in NA-240 by-election

Karachi Police, as many as 1500 cops would perform security duties during by-election of NA-240. According to spokesperson for Karachi Police, the security plan for...
Read more
NATIONAL

MNAs for boosting export-oriented industrial, agricultural growth

Lawmakers in the National Assembly on Wednesday stressed the need for giving a boost to the industrial and agricultural production, keeping in view the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Saudi Arabia adds 19 Yemeni individuals, entities to terror list

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced late Tuesday that it has added 19 Yemeni individuals and entities to its terrorist list. The eight Yemenis and 11 entities...

UK confident it can overturn legal ban on Rwanda plan

Senate weighs in on Musharraf’s return to Pakistan

Pakistani students represent Pakistan at Future Problem Solving International Conference 2022

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.