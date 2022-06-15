ECP 2021 asset statements: Bilawal richest lawmaker with Rs1.6b assets

ISLAMABAD: The election commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday issued the assets statement of parliamentarians for the year 2021.

According to the data provided by the ECP, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif owned assets worth Rs245 million in 2021. The ECP data shows that the PM also has a liability worth Rs140 million. The PM has also taken a loan of Rs60 million from his son Salman Shehbaz Sharif, it adds.

Meanwhile, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari owned Rs1.6 billion assets in 2021, with a bank balance of over Rs120 million. While the PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari owns assets worth Rs710 million, while he does not have any overseas assets.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan held assets worth Rs140.21 million in 2021, with no debts to his name. Imran Khan’s assets were worth Rs80 million in 2020, the ECP data shows. The former Premier does not have any foreign businesses, and he does not even own a car. The PTI Chief’s bank balance was Rs60.3 million in 2021.

Former Speaker of National Assembly Asad Qaisar held Rs80 million worth of assets in 2021, with properties worth Rs60 million and business worth Rs5.8 million. He also holds an amount of Rs9.6 million in his bank account.

Former Defence minister Pervaiz Khattak held assets worth Rs160 million in 2021, with a bank balance of Rs30 million, while he is indebted for Rs25.6 million, the ECP data shows. According to the data, PTI MNA Murad Saeen owned a car, 15 tolas of gold and Rs2.96 million in his bank account in 2021. However, PTI MNA Umer Ayub held assets worth Rs190 million, with 1.1 million debt to his name. The PTI lawmaker also submitted details of his overseas businesses.