PTI writes to CEC: Don’t allot ‘batsman’ symbol to PTI Nazriati

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday urged the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) not to allot the symbol of ‘batsman’ to its splinter group, PTI-Nazriati.

In a letter penned to the Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan Sikandar Sultan Raja, PTI has stated that it has been learnt that recently a political party has been registered with ECP and has requested for the provision of a ‘batsman’ symbol.

PTI is the largest party in the country having a major number of MNAs in the National Assembly, the move of allotting the ‘batsman’ symbol to PTI Nazriati will create confusion among the voters.

PTI has urged ECP to take notice of the matter and initiate action against the founders of PTI Nazriati.