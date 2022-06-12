FIA to launch probe against Moonis Elahi in money laundering case

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has decided to launch a money-laundering probe against the former federal minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid leader Moonis Elahi.

The PML-Q stalwart is accused of making properties abroad by allegedly

sending money through Hundi and Hawala, the FIA said.

Moonis is the son of Pervaiz Elahi, a senior leader of the PML-Q and Punjab

Assembly speaker. FIA sources said they have decided to formally start an

investigation against the former federal minister.