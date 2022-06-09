CITY

Federal Shariat Court sets up branch registry in Swat

By Staff Report

SWAT: Acting Chief Justice Federal Shariat Court (FSC), Justice Dr Syed Muhammad Anwar on Thursday expressed his hope that the establishment of Federal Shariat Court Branch Registry in Swat will play a great role in the dispensation quick justice people of this region.

Acting FSC Chief Justice Dr Syed Muhammad Anwar was addressing the inaugural ceremony of FSC Branch Registry at Peshawar High Court Mingora Bench in Swat here.

The FSC branch registry has been established in Swat to facilitate lawyers and applicants of this region.

The FSC CJ inaugurated the branch registry along with Justice Khadim Hussain M Sheikh, Justice Muhammad Naeem Anwar and Justice Muhammad Ijaz Khan.

Addressing the function, Dr Syed Muhammad Anwar said that with the establishment of this office of the Federal Shariah Court, applicants and lawyers would no longer have to travel to Peshawar and Islamabad for their cases.

He expressed gratitude to the Chief Justice Peshawar High Court and Registrar for allocating space for the FSC branch registry.

It is important to mention here that earlier the lawyers and applicants of Swat and Malakand divisions had to go to Peshawar and Islamabad for hearing of their cases.

 

Previous article10pc raise in salaries of judges approved
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

PESHAWAR

Shamozai village wins Makha contest in K-P Traditional Games

PESHAWAR: Shamozai Village clinched the trophy after defeating Babuzai Village in the final of the Makha contests part of the ongoing Traditional Games concluded...
Read more
PESHAWAR

Need stressed for sensitizing public to FTO’s role

PESHAWAR: Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Asif Mehmood Jah has directed all the regional offices to spread awareness about working of Ombudsman office so that...
Read more
NATIONAL

Will never step back from democratic right: Mahmood

SWAT: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Wednesday said that the “imported” government formed under an external conspiracy, can form committees and file...
Read more
PESHAWAR

KPRA’s drive ends with over 200K new registrations

PESHAWAR: The Registration Drive of KPRA, launched for taxpayers’ facilitation and tax acceleration in North Region, concluded in Naran on Friday. Over two hundred service...
Read more
PESHAWAR

KP envisages Rs170bn development program for next year

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has proposed increase in the volume of development program for the settled districts for the next financial year...
Read more
NATIONAL

KP govt plants olive, saffron orchards in Khyber District

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has planted eight olive and saffron orchards in tribal districts for which the forest Department has provided more...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Working hard to steer country out of darkness: Maryam

ISLAMABAD: PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Thursday claimed that all power plants that were closed in previous government are now running and by...

PTI senators boycott parliament’s joint session

JI workers breach blockages to reach Indian HC

Ukraine beat Ireland after WC heartbreak

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.