Opinion

Who is the loser?

By Editor's Mail
0
0

Pakistan, once again, is wallowing in a political, democratic and constitutional crisis. What has been going on for the last three to six months – taking unconstitutional steps by both the government and the opposition in order to ‘’surprise’’ each other, does it depict a true sense of democracy? The PTI led government says it has won the game by defeating the attempts of horse-trading and foreign intrigue.

Contrarily, the opposition professes that it will get a victory after the verdict issued by the Supreme Court against the unconstitutional act of the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly – the abrogation of a no-confidence motion against the PM.

- Advertisement -

If both are champions then the question is: Who is the actual loser? One cannot escape the conclusion that the state and its constitution are the actual losers. Once again democracy proved ineffective in this country. I got astonished by the fact that no PM of Pakistan completed a five-year tenure – the basic code of democracy. It does not mean democracy is not acceptable to this country rather it is the best form of government to welcome the vision of the founder of this state. There are some politicians, who, due to their self-interest in gaining power, tarnish the values of democracy. This is a moment of reflection for us that we could not implement a true sense of democracy in seventy-five years of independence. If it continues in future it will not only deter our economic growth and political stability, but it will also attract geopolitics to the country.

ALI HAIDER

LAHORE

Previous articleSectarianism violence
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Sectarianism violence

I want to draw your attention to an extremely unfortunate issue of Sectarianism in our country. As Muslims, we preach tolerance but act with...
Read more
Opinion

Annie, Get Your Gun!

CITY NOTES Fans of bhangra rap have been shocked by the murder of Shubheep Singh Sidhu, better known as Sidhu Moose Wala, who as gunned...
Read more
Letters

Significance of Nationalism

Yesterday, I held a candid discussion on our country’s sinking position with my cousin; his one remark really shook me. He said in the...
Read more
Letters

Home-based workers

The country’s informal sector employs more than 20 million home-based workers, including 12 million women. These workers can boost Pakistan’s crippling, debt-ridden economy if...
Read more
Letters

Biological Diversity

Our mission should be to transfer planet earth to posterity at least in the same condition as we have got it. If we do...
Read more
Comment

The Lost Kingdom of Atlantis

The internet in Pakistan has become a contested terrain, used by left, right and centre to peddle their own political interests more so in...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

NATIONAL

President, PM condemn hurtful comments of India’s BJP leaders

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday condemned in strongest possible words the hurtful comments of India's BJP leaders about...

Efforts afoot to douse ravaging wildfire in Swat

25,533 companies registered with 51% growth in FY 21: SECP

Seven terrorists killed by security forces in two separate IBOs

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.