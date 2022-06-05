Sectarianism violence

I want to draw your attention to an extremely unfortunate issue of Sectarianism in our country. As Muslims, we preach tolerance but act with vengeance, a dichotomy exists between our actions and what we say.

Between the 1980s till 2021, thousands of Shia Muslims have been killed in sectarian violence in Pakistan. Fortunately, there is a downward trend in mass or targeted killings of Shia Muslims during the last few years in Pakistan, however, the level of tolerance towards the religious beliefs of others and conflicting issues have reduced to a great extent, which is not only causing hatred against each other but leading to killings of innocent Shia Muslims. The main reasons for this conflict could be, but are not limited to, lack of education, external interference, foreign funding for religious groups etc.

In my opinion as a student, we need to encourage dialogues between religious groups, regulation the curriculum and propagate freedom of expression. I must urge the government and people in power to act upon the law against sectarianism to stop this cruelty. We need to unlearn the hate that we have been taught against those who are different from us.

ISHMAL ZAHRA

LAHORE