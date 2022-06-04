Need stressed for sensitizing public to FTO’s role

PESHAWAR: Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Asif Mehmood Jah has directed all the regional offices to spread awareness about working of Ombudsman office so that masses could avail benefits from its services.

This was said by Incharge Adviser Regional Tax Office, Ziauddin Wazir while speaking at a delegation called on him at his office. The delegation was led by President Frontier Custom Agents Association KP and Honorary Member Federal Tax Advisory Committee, Ziaul Haq Sarhadi.

The delegation members were office bearers of Frontier Custom Agent Association including SVP Shezada Khalid, VP Imtiaz Ahmad Ali, GS Mian Waheed Bacha and others.

Adviser said FTO is responsible for redressal of complaints regarding mismanagement in the working of all subordinate offices of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) so that the problems being faced by general masses and business community are removed at the earliest.

The complainant can lodge their complaint by writing it on a simple paper, or through email or whatsapp message, he informed delegation members.

Speaking on the occasion, Ziaul Haq Sarhadi said FTO office was established around 22 years ago and it has benefited thousands of complainants by providing them free of cost justice.

The appeal to the decision of FTO can only be made to President of Pakistan and people will be surprised to know that the percent of appeal is only one person, Zia added.

Out of total number of appeals made to President of Pakistan, the decision FTO is withheld in around 95 percent of cases, he said.

On this occasion, Adviser Regional Tax Office said seminar should be held in different parts of the country for information of general public to benefit from the office of FTO.