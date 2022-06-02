Turkish defense minister discusses regional security with Pakistan counterpart

ANKARA: Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar discussed on Wednesday regional defense and security issues with his Pakistan counterpart, Khawaja Muhammed Asif, who is accompanying Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on a three-day official visit to Turkey.

Akar welcomed Asif with military honours at the National Defense Ministry headquarters in the capital Ankara, the ministry said in a statement.

Chairing the inter-delegation meetings, Akar and Asif discussed various aspects of bilateral relations and regional defense and security issues, the readout said, adding that they also exchanged views on cooperation opportunities in the defense industry.

Akar, who visited Pakistan last month, emphasised the importance of ties between the two countries, and of further increasing bilateral military cooperation.