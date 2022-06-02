Opinion

SOP for guesthouse

By Editor's Mail
7
0

Keeping in view the boom in tourism in GB, everyone is bent on constructing or converting houses into guesthouses to extract maximum money from tourists. It’s ironic that district administration failed to come up with workable SOPs for the new emerging setup. Baltistan being a sensitive border area needs special security measures and regulate the guesthouses to keep a record of visitors with complete correct addresses.

The construction of guest house in streets not appreciable. It’s disturbing for the residents to carry out their routine work. The complete record should be provided to police station on a monthly basis.

The standard and upkeep and corona measures must be ensured. The SOPs are required to be developed in such a manner as not to discourage visitors and our traditional norms and moral standards should never be compromised.

SHAKIR H SHAMIM

SKARDU

Editor's Mail
