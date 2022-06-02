A citizen’s appeal

Given the deeply divisive and polarised political environment, charged with hatred and hostility, I along with many other citizens of Pakistan, feel deeply appalled at the degradation of our political atmosphere.

I appeal to all the political parties and the people of every political persuasion to pause for a moment and to take a step back to reflect on their behaviours. With anger, allegations and animosity, we can neither reach a desirable destination nor build a great nation. In fact, we will end up destroying the only home that we have.

- Advertisement -

I am convinced that we can all work together to restore peace and goodwill in society. We all must come together for the progress and prosperity of our country. Incessant disagreements and breaking away from one another can only lead to irreparable fragmentation. Thus, this is an appeal for peace, sanity and dialogue because it is the only path that can heal and lead Pakistan towards progress and prosperity.

NAEEM SADIQ

KARACHI