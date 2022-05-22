Preliminary voter lists put on display for verification at 20,159 centres

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has set up 20,159 centres across the country for the public display of preliminary electoral rolls for the next general elections.

According to ECP, as many as 2,037 display centres have been established in Punjab, 3,609 in Sindh, 3,040 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 1,473 display centres have been set up in Balochistan.

The ECP officials informed that the display centres have been set up in government buildings at district and tehsil level, especially in government-run educational institutions and will remain open to facilitate the general public till June 19, 2022.

The centres have been set up to facilitate unregistered eligible voters get themselves registered according to permanent or temporary address on their Computerised National Identity Cards.

The name of irrelevant person or deceased person could be removed from preliminary voter lists, besides address written in CNIC could also be corrected in the voter lists.

The government employees and their families can register and transfer their votes to a temporary address.

In addition to display centers, the forms were available with offices of District Election Commissioners, Assistant Registration Officers and on the Election Commission s website at www.ecp.gov.pk.

If anyone wanted to raise an objection over inclusion or exclusion of a name then he or she would have to submit an application through form-16 of the ECP.

For correction of address as per CNIC, the voters would have to submit the application through form-17 available at the display centre.