Pak Army striving hard to douse raging Balochistan forest fire: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army continued its efforts on Sunday to douse a fire in a Pine Forest near Shergali in district Sherani of Balochistan province, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The Balochistan PDMA in coordination with NDMA has been carrying out firefighting operation along with relief efforts along with the maximum support from Pakistan Army and FC Balochistan.

According to officials, the fire is mostly on top of the mountain away from population centres but has been raging to spread due to hot weather, inaccessible nature of the terrain and dry winds.

The military’s media wing said that although the population is living eight to 10 kilometers from the fire site, they have shifted 10 families residing in isolated houses to a medical relief camp.

“A FC Wing and two Army helicopters along with local administration and Levies have been employed in firefighting and relief efforts,” ISPR shared details of firefighting efforts and added that a helicopter is being used to drop water and the other is being used to drop fireballs and fire extinguishing chemicals.

It further added that 400 fire balls, 200 fire suits, blankets, tents, mats and fire extinguishing equipment have been provided by NDMA through FC Balochistan. Army has also transported relief equipment from Lahore to Zhob.

