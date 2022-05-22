President Alvi ‘delays’ appointment of Sindh governor

After Punjab, another dispute has arisen between President Arif Alvi and the federal government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif over the appointment of a new governor in Sindh.

A federal cabinet minister, speaking on condition of anonymity stated that before the formation of the federal government it was decided that the post of the governor in Sindh would be given to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P).

A constitutional summary nominating Nasreen Jalil for the governorship was sent to the president in the second week of May. However, more than 10 days have passed without a response from the president over the appointment. Neither has Alvi approved the summary nor has raised objections to Jalil’s appointment.

Meanwhile, the premier has apprised the coalition parties about the situation emerging due to the president’s refusal to facilitate the government. The federal government could approach the Supreme Court to end the impasse.

Meanwhile, sources close to the president confirmed that a summary of seeking the appointment of Jalil as the governor has been received. However, the allegations regarding obstruction in the work of the government were rejected.

An MQM-P leader said that the party was concerned over the delay in Jalil’s appointment as the governor. They said it would be discussed with the prime minister.

After the resignation of Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani took over as acting governor. However, after being sworn in as the Governor of Sindh, Nasreen Jalil will assume her responsibilities as the 34th Governor of Sindh. She will also be the second woman governor.

Meanwhile, PM Shehbaz forwarded a second summary to the president seeking the appointment of PML-N leader Balighur Rehman as the governor of Punjab. In his summary, Shehbaz reiterated that Baligh was the most appropriate person for the said job.

The summary came in response to a statement by President Alvi to the premier wherein he asked Shehbaz to reconsider his summary for the appointment of the Punjab governor. In a statement issued by the President House, Alvi maintained that “there is no occasion to propose a new appointment of [the Punjab governor]” as Cheema still held office.

On May 9, President Alvi had “strongly rejected” PM Shehbaz’s advice to remove Cheema, saying that under Clause 3 of Article 101 of the Constitution, “the Governor shall hold office during the pleasure of the President”.

However, the government went ahead and sacked Cheema after the constitutional period of sending the summary to the president for removal of Cheema ended. Cheema had subsequently challenged his removal in the Islamabad High Court.