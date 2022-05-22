Sharjeel Memon blames IRSA for water shortage in Sindh

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon on Sunday stated that the provincial government is gravely concerned about the water shortage in the province.

According to the minister’s statement, water scarcity at the Sindh barrages has intensified and the Kotri Barrage currently had a 72% shortage.

“After agriculture and drinking water, it is now feared that water supply to industries may be affected,” Memon said.

He claimed that the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) had failed to uphold its 1999 water provision agreement and that despite the authority’s three-tier formula having no legal status, IRSA had used it for many years to distribute water to provinces.

Memon maintained that the unequal three-tier formula came to the fore in a meeting of the ministerial committee in May 1994 but was declared null and void by then chief executive of Pakistan and the Ministry of Water and Power on October 23, 2000.

“The distribution of water in federal units is conducted under the three-tier formula, which is a clear violation of the water agreement,” he reiterated.

He stated that KPK and Balochistan had been exempted from the distribution of water during the ‘off-season’ and that Punjab took more water than its share during the season.

“Sindh has to bear the entire burden of water scarcity,” he said.

The minister demanded that the IRSA flood canal be closed immediately.

“Sindh does not need water from any province, IRSA should ensure equitable distribution under the water agreement,” Memon said.

He maintained that life was being severely affected due to the water shortage in Sindh.

“From Kashmore to Keenjhar, farmers, women, old people and children of Sindh are on the roads for water”.

Earlier this week, the Sindh High Court (SHC) admitted a petition regarding the water crisis in the province and fixed it for a hearing.

The petition contended that there is a shortage of water in Sindh and the province was not being given its share. “There is no water for drinking and agriculture in Sindh, while animals are also dying,” the petitioner stated.

“IRSA is well aware of this issue but the water supply is still blocked. Millions of people in the province are affected and the land is becoming barren.”