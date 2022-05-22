Balochistan govt hopeful of dousing forest inferno

Quetta: The Balochistan government on Sunday expressed the hope that the devastating forest fire on Koh-i-Sulaiman range will be put out as the army, provincial and federal disaster management authorities and other officials have ramped up efforts.

Talking to media on Sunday, Balochistan government spokesperson Farah Azeem Shah said all out resources are being utilized to put out the fire. She informed that Army helicopters are being used for dropping water, fireballs and fire extinguishing chemicals in the mountain.

Shah said that the government has formed a task force for a rescue operation in Shirani district, which is the most vulnerable area.

“An emergency has been declared in Zhob and a control room has been established in the forest and wildlife departments. Apart from that, three ambulances, two army helicopters, one fire truck, one van, one satellite vehicle and 15 workers have been dispatched there,” she informed.

The spokesperson said that it took the authorities time to respond to the emergency because of the lack of resources and then went on to thank Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for his “support and immediate action”.

Farah Azeem Shah said that the fire broke out a week ago after the area was struck by lightning and since then has engulfed hundreds of trees dotting the mountain range, home to the world’s largest pine nuts (chilghoza) forest and connects Balochistan, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces.

The fire has now turned into a raging inferno, forcing several residents of nearby villages to move to safer locations. Different species of animals and birds are also under threat.

On the other hand, Zhob division commissioner Bashir Baazi said that three Zhob residents have lost their lives trying to douse the blaze, adding that efforts are being made to control the fire. He also expressed the hope that the fire would soon be brought under control.

How did the fire start?

Meanwhile, Balochistan Chief Conservator of Forests Muhammad Taj explained that forest fires start when the air rises and a low pressure system develops. “The fire further spread because of dry and drought spells and high wind velocity.”

According to Zhob Division Commissioner Bashir Baazi, the first fire broke out on May 9 in the Mughal Kot area of Koh-i-Sulaiman range and affected olive and chilgoza trees within the radius of 25 km.

“The fire was barely extinguished when a second fire broke out late Wednesday in the Saraghalai area in Shirani,” he said.

KP GOVT DECLARES EMERGENCY

The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government on Sunday declared an emergency following the raging fire at Koh-e-Suleman mountain range located at the border with Balochistan province in the erstwhile Fata.

In a statement, Minister for Local Government Faisal Amin Khan said three people died and four others were injured after being trapped in the fire. He informed that security forces, rescue organisations and locals have been working to contain the major fire on the Balochistan side while teams and machinery on the KP side are simultaneously also working to create access to the terrain.

The minister said that the lack of water at the site and steep cliffs make it extremely difficult to approach the location.

He said chilghoza, pine and olive trees over 400 acres on the KP side have been affected as the strong winds are enhancing intensity of the fire.

Khan said the chief minister of KP issued instructions to all departments for cross-border support to protect people and natural resources.