PM directs for 10-day Yaum-e-Takbeer celebrations

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed for 10 days celebrations ahead of the 24 anniversary of historic nuclear tests Pakistan conducted on May 28 in 1998.

In a tweet, Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the prime minister has directed that pattern on diamond jubilee celebrations of Pakistan, Yaum-e-Takbeer should be celebrated in a befitting manner.

The Prime Minister has directed the federal as well as provincial and Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan governments to hold joint celebrations. In the light of the prime minister’s directives, the national celebrations of Yaum-e-Takbeer started on Thursday.