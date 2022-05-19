CITY

PM directs for 10-day Yaum-e-Takbeer celebrations

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed for 10 days celebrations ahead of the 24 anniversary of historic nuclear tests Pakistan conducted on May 28 in 1998.

In a tweet, Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the prime minister has directed that pattern on diamond jubilee celebrations of Pakistan, Yaum-e-Takbeer should be celebrated in a befitting manner.

The Prime Minister has directed the federal as well as provincial and Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan governments to hold joint celebrations. In the light of the prime minister’s directives, the national celebrations of Yaum-e-Takbeer started on Thursday.

 

 

Previous articlePakistan hopes Afghan regime will help control terror: Bilawal
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

ISLAMABAD

Senators huddle reviews Directory Retirement issue

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat, Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmad chaired a meeting of the body held at Parliament House on Wednesday. The...
Read more
ISLAMABAD

PTI spokespersons lying to appease ‘egoistic rejected leader’: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday said the "imported spokespersons" of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have been lying constantly to...
Read more
ISLAMABAD

Accused of snatcher gang held with valuables

ISLAMABAD: The police have arrested two accused of a snatchers gang involved in numerous incidents of snatching in twin cities, a police spokesman said...
Read more
ISLAMABAD

‘Confetti’: Pakistani, Chinese kids celebrate advent of spring

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani and Chinese kids celebrated the advent of spring season in a unique style as they kept on dancing to the tune of...
Read more
ISLAMABAD

Birmingham mayor for capitalising on Pak-UK trade potential

ISLAMABAD: Lord Mayor of Birmingham Councillor Muhammad Afzal has said that Pakistan and UK have great potential to promote bilateral trade and the Pakistani...
Read more
ISLAMABAD

PML-N to move court against Peca ordinance

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has decided to challenge the Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Ordinance, 2022, in the Islamabad High Court (IHC). The party has prepared the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Karachi remote-controlled blast perpetrator received instructions from Iran: CTD

KARACHI: The man suspected of orchestrating the blast in the Saddar neighbourhood of Karachi was trained in Iran and received instructions and money from...

Pollution behind 1 in 6 global deaths in 2019: study

Three FIA staff dismissed on misconduct, corruption charges

Italy orders murder trial in case of missing Pakistan teen

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.