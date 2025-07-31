‘Seeing, Seen:’ A visionary exhibition opens to public at PNCA

The exhibition presents innovative works by artists from Pakistan and the UK, exploring themes of language, identity, history and others

ISLAMABAD: “Seeing, Seen,” a landmark exhibition exploring the moving image as a medium of resistance, memory, and reimagination, opened at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Wednesday evening.

Supported by the British Council and organised by LUX and Art South Asia Project, the exhibition presents innovative works by artists from Pakistan and the UK, exploring themes of language, identity, history, and perception through video, film, and animation.

The PNCA and Lahore Digital Arts Festival collaborated for the exhibition that runs through August 8, 2025, 10 AM–4 PM (closed Saturdays), with public programs including talks, screenings, and workshops.

Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Aurangzeb Khan Khichi inaugurated the opening ceremony, which included remarks by Mr. Muhammad Ayoub Jamali and curator Sarah Rajper, followed by an engaging artist panel discussion.

In his address, Mr. Khichi praised the initiative, stating, “This wonderful exhibition, connecting Pakistani and UK-based artists, is a powerful example of cultural collaboration—one that not only reflects our shared human experience but also strengthens the global standing of Pakistan’s creative community.”

In her address, curator Sarah Rajper emphasized the significance of fostering support for new media and experimental forms in the region: “Moving image is still vastly under-supported in Pakistan despite its immense potential to reflect and reshape our realities. With Seeing, Seen, we’re not just showcasing art, we’re building infrastructure for dialogue, risk-taking, and critical inquiry. It’s a call to invest in the future of storytelling.”

The artist panel featured Kaiser Irfan, Mahnoor Ali Shah, M4HK, Ujala Khan, and Rajper, who reflected on their practices and the role of moving images in Pakistan’s cultural landscape.

The exhibition features a wide range of mediums, including video, animation, film, lenticular print, mixed media painting, and stop-motion, as well as art from the British Council Collection. Participating artists include Abdul Haadi, Farida Batool, Kaiser Irfan, Mahnoor Ali Shah, M4HK, Rabeeha Adnan, Ujala Khan, and UK-based duo John Wood and Paul Harrison.

Highlights include Kaiser Irfan’s Language of the Birds, a meditative video exploring asemic writing and myth; Mahnoor Ali Shah’s Memory Flashbacks, reflecting on neurodivergence and memory; Farida Batool’s lenticular works on trauma and perception; and Rabeeha Adnan’s Field Reset, which uses glitchy VHS textures to explore desire and dissonance.

M4HK and Ujala Khan’s Notebook 7 combines mixed media painting and stop-motion film to capture the dynamics of creative partnership, while Abdul Haadi’s video work draws on archival layering to reflect rural histories of South Punjab. The exhibition also includes conceptual video works by John Wood and Paul Harrison, known for their minimalist, humorous studies of movement and constraint.