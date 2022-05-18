Live-Court

Opinion

By Editor's Mail
The Islamabad High Judicial recently decided to record and live-stream court proceedings. It was made clear, however, that such an option would be available only after consultation with the appropriate people. In addition, the court established an e-committee to draught guidelines for live-streaming court hearings. High Court judges, Pakistan Bar Council and Islamabad Bar Association delegates, and high court press reporters will make up the committee.

In a nutshell, the initiative in question can act as a link between the public and the judiciary, so increasing public trust, credibility, and confidence. In today’s world, the judiciary is accustomed to talking through its decisions and depending on third-party interlocutors to defend itself, such as court reporters and the media. However, it may be time to abandon this strategy in favour of a more straightforward one. For the sake of favourable publicity, transparency, and openness, it may be time for the judiciary and the public to be directly linked.

MUHAMMAD USAMA SHOAIB

RAHIM YAR KHAN

