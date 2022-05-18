Opinion

Rural education

By Editor's Mail
Education is the key to success. It should be promoted at all levels and at all places across the globe. Education has become the need of time. It provides the individuals with awareness of their rights and duties. An individual can only serve the country and only prove to be a good citizen if he/she knows about their basic rights along with duties. Children in rural areas should be provided with the basic needs to get an early education.

About 70 percent of the people in Pakistan belong to rural areas. They should be provided with better school management at the primary level so they can get awareness and play an important role in the development of the country both at the national and international levels. Education in the rural areas has become mandatory as it can help to eradicate poverty and will remove illiteracy too.

FATIMA JAMIL

ISLAMABAD

