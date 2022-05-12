NATIONAL

Ready to die but won’t accept ‘govt of slaves, thieves’: Imran Khan

By Staff Report

ATTOCK: Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan has said that he is ready to go to jail or could even sacrifice his life for “true freedom” of the country but will not accept the incumbent government led by “slaves of US and thieves”.

“I will not accept this government of slaves and thieves till I am alive… I will not bow down before anyone nor will let my people be a slave to anyone,” he said while addressing a rally in Punjab’s Okara district on Thursday.

The anti-government public gathering was part of his party’s ongoing campaign to pile pressure on the PML-N-led government to call early elections.

The deposed premier has time and again claimed that a “foreign plot” was hatched to topple his government over his refusal to have Pakistan’s foreign policy be influenced by others.

Since his ouster, he has held public rallies in major cities of the country and announced that he would give a call for a long march to Islamabad after May 20.

The PTI has finalised its plan and strategies to lead out its anti-government long march and to draw a deluge of protestors from across the country to Islamabad and block the routes leading to and from the capital, sources privy to the plans said.

“As soon as the call for the long march is announced, various cities will be jammed,” the sources shared and added the points of convergence have also been determined for the demonstrators to bring the city to halt.

His first anti-government roadshow on April 13 in the centre of his party’s political power, Peshawar, saw a big turnout where Imran announced his plan to continue protesting against the newly-installed government until fresh elections were held.

He termed the newly-formed set up an “imported government” and lashed out at Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, saying the “decisive moment” had come for the people to decide if they wanted “slavery or liberty”.

Meanwhile, senior PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said in a video statement that Imran Khan will make an important announcement in today’s power show. “Millions of people are ready to come to Islamabad for the real freedom march,” he added.

 

