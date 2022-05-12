Plastic exports surge 29.88pc to $303,225 in nine months

ISLAMABAD: Plastic materials’ exports during the first nine months of the current fiscal year grew by 29.88 percent as compared to the exports of the commodity during the corresponding period of last financial year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), plastic materials, worth $303,225, were exported during July-March 2021-22 as compared to exports of $233,458 during the same period of the last fiscal year.

Other chemicals’ exports also increased by 46.23 percent as the exports during the current fiscal year recorded worth $598,938 as compared to the exports during the same period of last year which recorded $403,428.

Meanwhile, pharmaceutical products’ exports decreased by 3.25 percent, worth $200,529 in the current fiscal year, as compared to the exports of valuing $207,269 of the same period of last year.

However, furniture exports from the country during the first nine months of the current financial year registered an astronomical increase of 111.59 percent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of the last year.

The volume of furniture exports touched the figure of Rs7,141 million as compared to Rs3,375 million in the same period during last corresponding year.