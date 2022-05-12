NATIONAL

Work underway to enhance trade, connectivity with Central Asia, NA told

By News Desk

The government is working on a policy to enhance trade and connectivity with Central Asia through Afghanistan and Iran and has already taken several measures to materialise this policy.

Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar told the National Assembly on Thursday. He said Pakistan and Afghanistan have finalised and implemented the main operational part of Afghanistan Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement (APTTA 2021) which would ensure free movement of trucks between the two countries.

He said that an agreement between Uzbekistan and Pakistan on Transit Trade was signed on July 15, 2021 which provides free movement of trucks between Pakistan and Uzbekistan. The transit trade agreements, he added, are also being negotiated with Kazakhstan and Tajikistan while the Pak-Uzbekistan Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) was signed on March 3rd, 2022.

The agreement provides preferential access to products of one country in the market of the other, by eradicating trade barriers. He said the PTA is also being negotiated with Azerbaijan whereas Pakistan has also established Joint Working Groups (JWGs) on Trade with Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan.

The JWGs would help to ensure economic cooperation by holding business forums, exhibitions, seminars and eradicating technical barriers to trade by harmonizing standards. The minister said that Pakistan and Iran have established a framework of Joint Trade Committee, under which economic cooperation in the fields of trade, banking, customs are agreed. In addition, Pakistan and Iran have signed an MOU to establish six joint border markets.

Pakistan has also signed customs and banking cooperation agreements with Uzbekistan, Iran and Afghanistan and had been negotiating Mutual Recognition Agreements with Central Asian Republics on SPS and technical standards.

Previous articleReady to die but won’t accept ‘govt of slaves, thieves’: Imran Khan
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Ready to die but won’t accept ‘govt of slaves, thieves’: Imran Khan

ATTOCK: Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan has said that he is ready to go to jail or could even sacrifice his...
Read more
NATIONAL

Plastic exports surge 29.88pc to $303,225 in nine months

ISLAMABAD: Plastic materials' exports during the first nine months of the current fiscal year grew by 29.88 percent as compared to the exports of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran files review petition against SC ruling on deputy speaker’s April 3 actions

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday filed a review petition in the Supreme Court, seeking the annulment of the apex court's April...
Read more
NATIONAL

NA passes resolution denouncing BJP’s demographic engineering in IOK

The National Assembly on Thursday unanimously passed a resolution to denounce the latest Indian attempt at demographic engineering in Indian-occupied Kashmir (IOK) through the...
Read more
NATIONAL

ISPR deplores ‘ill-considered’ comments by politicians about Gen Faiz

RAWALPINDI: Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) took exception to the "imprudent comments" made by the country's senior politicians about Peshawar Corps Commander Lt Gen Faiz...
Read more
NATIONAL

Remittance to cross $30bn mark in current fiscal year, NA told

-- Minister says water situation to improve by June-end ISLAMABAD: Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi on Thursday informed the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

NA passes resolution denouncing BJP’s demographic engineering in IOK

The National Assembly on Thursday unanimously passed a resolution to denounce the latest Indian attempt at demographic engineering in Indian-occupied Kashmir (IOK) through the...

Ehsan Mani reveals why Sarfaraz Ahmed was removed from captaincy

Mohammad Rizwan praises Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara

Shaheen Afridi to return Pakistan ahead of West Indies series

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.