NATIONAL

Imran’s mess would require 2-3 years to clean up: Maryam

By Staff Report

SWABI: PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday claimed that the mismanagement of the previous PTI-led government would take at least two to three years to fix the country, saying mere one or two months were insufficient for the job.

Addressing a rally in Swabi, Maryam called upon members of the opposition to avoid carrying “baggage of Imran’s failures” in front of the public.

She said all institutions were in the good books of Imran when he was in power, and “after relinquishing the charge, he is now targeting institutions”.

Maryam said Imran had nothing to boast about when it came to his performance as the prime minister.

“The man who has nothing to tell the people about his achievement is now using a fake letter and making a fuss about a so-called conspiracy to hide his own poor performance.”

Maryam also accused the PTI chief of allegedly misusing state resources, causing loss to the national exchequer and indulging in corruption through Farah Khan — a close friend of the ex-PM’s wife Bushra Bibi.

She said Imran’s ouster was the need of the hour as Pakistan was “plunging into multiple crisis”.

She urged people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to take a decision in the next elections “very carefully” and choose a party capable of changing their fate.

Previous articleElections only after electoral reforms, stresses Zardari
Next articleMQM’s Amir Khan acquitted of charges of harbouring militants at Nine Zero
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

China, Pakistan vow to carry forward high quality development of CPEC

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari held virtual meeting with State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi Wednesday and vowed to carry forward high...
Read more
NATIONAL

Bilawal writes to UN on illegal delimitation exercise in IOJK by India

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari Wednesday addressed a letter to the president of the United Nations Security Council and the UN's secretary-general regarding India's...
Read more
NATIONAL

MQM’s Amir Khan acquitted of charges of harbouring militants at Nine Zero

KARACHI: An Anti-Terrorism Court on Wednesday cited "lack of evidence" to acquit Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Amir Khan and two others in a...
Read more
NATIONAL

Elections only after electoral reforms, stresses Zardari

KARACHI: Former president and PPP co-chair Asif Ali Zardari has said that general elections in the country would only be possible after the incumbent...
Read more
NATIONAL

Vawda files complaint against ECP member

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Faisal Vawda, who was disqualified by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in a dual nationality case earlier this year,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Article 63-A: CJP says country needs stable govt to progress

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial said on Wednesday that Pakistan needs a stable government so that it could progress. The remark came...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Elections only after electoral reforms, stresses Zardari

KARACHI: Former president and PPP co-chair Asif Ali Zardari has said that general elections in the country would only be possible after the incumbent...

Brendon McCullum a contender to become England Test coach

Vawda files complaint against ECP member

PCB likely to announce squad for West Indies ODIs by May 20

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.