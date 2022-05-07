NATIONAL

SHC takes up PTI petition on Sindh LG elections

By Staff Report

KARACHI: A bench of the Sindh High Court (SHC) on Saturday approved the request to immediately hear a petition concerning local government elections in Sindh moved by the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI).

The petition was filed by PTI lawmakers Haleem Adil Sheikh and Firdous Shamim Naqvi, among others.

The court issued notices to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the provincial government, the Local Government secretary and others. it also summoned written responses from the parties by May 9.

The PTI has filed a petition in the high court challenging the schedule issued by the commission for the polls.

In its plea, the party requested the SHC to suspend the ECP schedule regarding the elections and order the electoral body for amendments to Sindh LG laws in light of the Supreme Court decision.

“ECP April 14 notification regarding local government polls in Sindh is illegal and in clear violation of apex court ruling on Sindh LG Act 2013,” the party further contended in the petition.

It is pertinent to mention here that the ECP on April 20 announced the schedule of the first phase of local government polls in Sindh.

The local council elections will be held on June 26, the election commission announced.

The result of the first phase of the local bodies’ elections in Sindh will be announced on June 30.

Previous articleDaily Covid-19 report: 36 new cases
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Daily Covid-19 report: 36 new cases

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 36 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, the ministry of health said on Saturday. The tally of infected people increased to 1,528,690 after...
Read more
NATIONAL

Ashtar Ausaf appointed attorney general

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has appointed Ashtar Ausaf Ali as attorney general of Pakistan, his office said. A brief official announcement was issued on...
Read more
NATIONAL

Report places Pakistan among food-insecure nations

ISLAMABAD: Some 193 million people experienced “acute food insecurity” last year, a joint report by the EU and UN said on Wednesday, calling it...
Read more
NATIONAL

Wheat flour price increased by Rs10.50 per kilogramme

LAHORE: Flour producers across Multan on Saturday announced an increase of Rs10.50 per kilogramme in commodity price after which the rate of 20 kilogrammes...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sharif enters election mode, to address rally in Swat

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will address his first public gathering after assuming office later today in Besham city of Shangla district in Khyber...
Read more
NATIONAL

Won’t allow Islamabad march till assured it won’t be violent: Sana tells PTI

LAHORE: Responding to Awami Muslim League (AML) leader Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed who said the long march on Islamabad might turn violent, Minister for Interior...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Wheat flour price increased by Rs10.50 per kilogramme

LAHORE: Flour producers across Multan on Saturday announced an increase of Rs10.50 per kilogramme in commodity price after which the rate of 20 kilogrammes...

Sharif enters election mode, to address rally in Swat

Won’t allow Islamabad march till assured it won’t be violent: Sana tells PTI

National Assembly session on Monday

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.