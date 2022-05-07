Daily Covid-19 report: 36 new cases

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 36 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, the ministry of health said on Saturday.

The tally of infected people increased to 1,528,690 after adding the new cases, according to the data released by the ministry.

A total of 30,372 people died from Covid-19 in Pakistan, with no more deaths recorded on Friday, according to the ministry’s statistics.

On Friday, 7,750 tests for Covid-19 were conducted in Pakistan while the positivity rate stood at 0.46 percent.

Currently, there are 105 active cases who are in critical condition in the South Asian country.