NATIONAL

Daily Covid-19 report: 36 new cases

By Staff Report
A journalist wearing a facemask as a prevention measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus uses her smartphone as she attends a press conference with the organisers of a women's march, in Islamabad on March 10, 2020. - The organisers of a women's march in Pakistan called on March 10 for an independent investigation into a "coordinated attack" on their rally over the weekend. Days of mounting tensions boiled over on on March 8 when a group of Islamist counter-protesters in the capital hurled stones, bricks and sticks at a march marking International Womens Day. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 36 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, the ministry of health said on Saturday.

The tally of infected people increased to 1,528,690 after adding the new cases, according to the data released by the ministry.

A total of 30,372 people died from Covid-19 in Pakistan, with no more deaths recorded on Friday, according to the ministry’s statistics.

On Friday, 7,750 tests for Covid-19 were conducted in Pakistan while the positivity rate stood at 0.46 percent.

Currently, there are 105 active cases who are in critical condition in the South Asian country.

Previous articleAshtar Ausaf appointed attorney general
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Ashtar Ausaf appointed attorney general

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has appointed Ashtar Ausaf Ali as attorney general of Pakistan, his office said. A brief official announcement was issued on...
Read more
NATIONAL

Report places Pakistan among food-insecure nations

ISLAMABAD: Some 193 million people experienced “acute food insecurity” last year, a joint report by the EU and UN said on Wednesday, calling it...
Read more
NATIONAL

Wheat flour price increased by Rs10.50 per kilogramme

LAHORE: Flour producers across Multan on Saturday announced an increase of Rs10.50 per kilogramme in commodity price after which the rate of 20 kilogrammes...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sharif enters election mode, to address rally in Swat

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will address his first public gathering after assuming office later today in Besham city of Shangla district in Khyber...
Read more
NATIONAL

Won’t allow Islamabad march till assured it won’t be violent: Sana tells PTI

LAHORE: Responding to Awami Muslim League (AML) leader Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed who said the long march on Islamabad might turn violent, Minister for Interior...
Read more
NATIONAL

National Assembly session on Monday

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has summoned a session of the National Assembly on May 9. The session was summoned under Article 54 of the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Sharif enters election mode, to address rally in Swat

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will address his first public gathering after assuming office later today in Besham city of Shangla district in Khyber...

Won’t allow Islamabad march till assured it won’t be violent: Sana tells PTI

National Assembly session on Monday

Minister grieves death of journalist

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.