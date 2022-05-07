NATIONAL

Ashtar Ausaf appointed attorney general

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has appointed Ashtar Ausaf Ali as attorney general of Pakistan, his office said.

A brief official announcement was issued on Saturday after Sharif gave his approval to the appointment.

Ausaf will replace Khalid Jawed Khan who resigned in April following the change of government.

He has previously served in the role between 2016 and 2018 and before that, as law adviser to deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Ausaf had also served as the advocate general of Punjab. The Lahore-based lawyer came to prominence in 1993 when he represented the Sharif’s government before the Supreme Court after it was toppled through the dissolution of assemblies by then-president Ghulam Ishaq Khan.

Ausaf supported the lawyers’ movement for the restoration of an independent judiciary and he was detained in Lahore when then-president Pervez Musharraf proclaimed the state of emergency on November 3, 2007.

The appointment to the office of the attorney general is made under Article 100 of the Constitution.

Previous articleReport places Pakistan among food-insecure nations
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Report places Pakistan among food-insecure nations

ISLAMABAD: Some 193 million people experienced “acute food insecurity” last year, a joint report by the EU and UN said on Wednesday, calling it...
Read more
NATIONAL

Wheat flour price increased by Rs10.50 per kilogramme

LAHORE: Flour producers across Multan on Saturday announced an increase of Rs10.50 per kilogramme in commodity price after which the rate of 20 kilogrammes...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sharif enters election mode, to address rally in Swat

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will address his first public gathering after assuming office later today in Besham city of Shangla district in Khyber...
Read more
NATIONAL

Won’t allow Islamabad march till assured it won’t be violent: Sana tells PTI

LAHORE: Responding to Awami Muslim League (AML) leader Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed who said the long march on Islamabad might turn violent, Minister for Interior...
Read more
NATIONAL

National Assembly session on Monday

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has summoned a session of the National Assembly on May 9. The session was summoned under Article 54 of the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Minister grieves death of journalist

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb expressed deep sorrow over the death of Khalid Hameed Farooqui, a journalist associated with the Jang...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Won’t allow Islamabad march till assured it won’t be violent: Sana...

LAHORE: Responding to Awami Muslim League (AML) leader Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed who said the long march on Islamabad might turn violent, Minister for Interior...

National Assembly session on Monday

Minister grieves death of journalist

Abbas, Amir star in English county clash

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.