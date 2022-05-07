Heavy rains trigger landslide in Neelum Valley, scores trapped

LAHORE: Scores of tourists were trapped on Saturday in the remote region of Margalla station of upper Neelum Valley in Azad Jammu and Kashmir as a mixture of landslides resulting from heavy rains and traffic brought long delays to roads.

Those stranded also include children and women, while rains have also brought bursts of cold weather, increasing problems for the stranded.

Meanwhile, the Met Office has predicted partly cloudy weather and thundershowers accompanied by strong winds for the region, Murree, Galyat and suburbs.

The agency has predicted hot and dry weather for much of the rest of the country, including Islamabad.

However, there are chances of dust raising winds blowing in the capital later in the afternoon, it forecast.