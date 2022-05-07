NATIONAL

Heavy rains trigger landslide in Neelum Valley, scores trapped

By Staff Report
MURREE, PAKISTAN, JAN 9: Pakistani security forces carry out a rescue operation using heavy machinery to remove snow at the site where 22 people have died after being stuck in cars amid heavy snowfall in the hilly resort town of Murree, some 50 kilometers north of Islamabad, Pakistan, on January 9, 2022. At least 22 people have died, including a family of eight and anther family of five, officials said, adding the dead include men, women and children.Hundreds of of people who were trapped in vehicles in a deadly blizzard have been moved to safety as rescuers scramble to clear roads in northern Pakistan. Police said as many as 500 families had been stranded as would be tourists rushed to view the winter snowfall in the hilltop town of Murree. (Photo by Muhammad Reza/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

LAHORE: Scores of tourists were trapped on Saturday in the remote region of Margalla station of upper Neelum Valley in Azad Jammu and Kashmir as a mixture of landslides resulting from heavy rains and traffic brought long delays to roads.

Those stranded also include children and women, while rains have also brought bursts of cold weather, increasing problems for the stranded.

Meanwhile, the Met Office has predicted partly cloudy weather and thundershowers accompanied by strong winds for the region, Murree, Galyat and suburbs.

The agency has predicted hot and dry weather for much of the rest of the country, including Islamabad.

However, there are chances of dust raising winds blowing in the capital later in the afternoon, it forecast.

Previous articleSHC takes up PTI petition on Sindh LG elections
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

SHC takes up PTI petition on Sindh LG elections

KARACHI: A bench of the Sindh High Court (SHC) on Saturday approved the request to immediately hear a petition concerning local government elections in...
Read more
NATIONAL

Daily Covid-19 report: 36 new cases

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 36 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, the ministry of health said on Saturday. The tally of infected people increased to 1,528,690 after...
Read more
NATIONAL

Ashtar Ausaf appointed attorney general

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has appointed Ashtar Ausaf Ali as attorney general of Pakistan, his office said. A brief official announcement was issued on...
Read more
NATIONAL

Report places Pakistan among food-insecure nations

ISLAMABAD: Some 193 million people experienced “acute food insecurity” last year, a joint report by the EU and UN said on Wednesday, calling it...
Read more
NATIONAL

Wheat flour price increased by Rs10.50 per kilogramme

LAHORE: Flour producers across Multan on Saturday announced an increase of Rs10.50 per kilogramme in commodity price after which the rate of 20 kilogrammes...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sharif enters election mode, to address rally in Swat

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will address his first public gathering after assuming office later today in Besham city of Shangla district in Khyber...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Report places Pakistan among food-insecure nations

ISLAMABAD: Some 193 million people experienced “acute food insecurity” last year, a joint report by the EU and UN said on Wednesday, calling it...

Wheat flour price increased by Rs10.50 per kilogramme

Sharif enters election mode, to address rally in Swat

Won’t allow Islamabad march till assured it won’t be violent: Sana tells PTI

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.