Reforming tourism

In the last few years, Chitral has become a hotspot for tourists because of its lush green valleys, snow-capped mountains, and moderate weather. The Kalash valley, particularly, is famous for its beauty as well as the hospitality of the Kalasha community.

Despite an increase in the number of tourists visiting the northern areas, there has been little improvement in the infrastructure of Chitral and other areas. The shabby roads are dangerous to drive on, something that keeps tourists away. There are a few hotels and rest houses in most areas, and many are not equipped with basic services. Residents have taken up the issue of poor broadband services and electricity shortages with the local administration. However, authorities have paid no heed because of which progress in these areas has remained slow. Other basic facilities such as clinics/hospitals are also absent.

Unfortunately, across the country, most tourist areas are suffering from a similar fate. The beaches of Balochistan do not have proper huts. There is little awareness of the heritage sites in interior Sindh, and most have not been well-preserved. The federal government should work with provincial governments to facilitate the tourism industry and reform infrastructure in different areas. Around the world, many countries have a thriving tourism industry, which contributes to their economic growth. Therefore, Pakistan must also invest in its tourist sites to benefit socially and economically.

UMAIR BAHADER

CHITRAL

