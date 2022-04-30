Oxidative stress in Anemic Dogs

Anemia is a condition in dogs or pets animals related to a decrease in the level of erythrocytes and a lower in hemoglobin concentration. Based on the scale and form of RBCs anemias are categorized as Normocytic normochromic, Normocytic hypochromic, Microcytic normochromic, Microcytic hypochromic, Macrocytic normochromic, and Macrocytic hypochromic and on the idea hemorrhagic and hemolytic anemia. The intention of our examine changed into to categorize the distinctive forms of anemias like normocytic normochromic, normocytic hypochromic, microcytic hypochromic, and many others in different breeds of dogs inclusive of German Shepherd, Labrador retriever, pointer, Pitbull, and German Shepherd. Another examine by tells us that RDW and MCV are useful tools to identify the anemia in different breeds of dogs.

This study was conducted in Department of Pathology in University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Lahore and Chugtai Lab Lahore. In this study different breeds of dogs were involved which were anemic in condition due to different infections or nutritional deficiencies. Total of 30 samples were included in this study in which 20 were diseased and 10 are normal or control group.

3 ml of blood were collected from the cephalic vein of each dog. Complete blood count was study through the analyzer. The analyzer which was used for this study is MINDRAY (bc-5000-vet). Different parameters were studied through this analyzer which hemoglobin concentration (Hb), red blood cell count (RBC), white blood cell count (WBC), hematocrit (HCT), mean carpuscular volume (MCV), mean carpuscular hemoglobin concentration (MCHC), and mean carpuscular hemoglobin (MCH). Through complete blood count we were able to classify the anemia in different breeds of dogs in different conditions. The most common type of anemia which was found in samples was normocytic normochromic. The rare was microcytic normochromic, microcytic hypochromic, macrocytic normochromic and macrocytic hypochromic. The serology values of samples showed that in most of anemic conditions in dogs the serum ALT and serum ALP fall in normal ranges while the serum AST increase in anemic conditions. There were two oxidative stress biomarkers included in research which are superoxide dismutase (SOD) and glutathione peroxidase (GPX). The value of SOD in anemic conditions was higher while the value of GPx was declined from the normal range.

The Pearson Correlation was applied between three parameters of study. Red blood cells count (RBC) with glutathione peroxidase (GPX) and superoxide dismutase (SOD). The correlation of results tells us that there is positive correlation of RBC with GPX and negative correlation with the superoxide dismutase (SOD). So, decrease in the RBCs mean decrease in the GPX and increase the SOD. Correlation is the significant at the 0.01 level (2 tailed). This result was checked on SPSS version 2020.

MUHAMMAD SAJID LATIF

LAHORE