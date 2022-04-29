Sherry Rehman condemns Masjid-e-Nabwi incident

Islamabad: Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Friday condemned the incident of hurling slogans against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his entourage at the Masjid-e-Nabwi in Madina.

On Thursday, a group of Pakistani pilgrims had accosted, heckled and chanted slogans at Shehbaz and his entourage at the Masjid-i-Nabwi in Madina.

“We strongly and unequivocally condemn the abusive slogans chanted against the cabinet members in Masjid-e-Nabwi. It was clearly pre-planned and deliberately orchestrated as a former minister confessed on media. What is worse is that not only was it pre-planned, it was actually not condemned, but encouraged by the PTI leaders. Such shocking and reprehensible behaviour has never before been witnessed in the darkest hours of Pakistan’s politics,” Sherry said.

“Imran Khan is in the habit of provoking people to using foul language and abuse in public discourse. It started with his slander which progressed into vicious namecalling and now the tradition of harassing political opponents. It won’t be long before he openly encourages violence against those with differing political opinions. He wants the political culture in this country to spiral down into a state of violent anarchy because he is intolerant of dissent. His claims of a foreign conspiracy to oust his incompetent government were proven to be baseless.”

She further said that Imran Khan is trying to subvert democracy.

“Khan is actively trying to subvert democracy and institute a neo-fascist form of one man dictatorship. He seems to want a state where violence runs rampant and no one can participate in just and fair politics. But the state of ruin he has left the country in cannot afford either disorder or public chaos, which he is intent on encouraging. The real issue is the economy and governance of the country, which he has left behind in an unprecedented shambles. We will not let Pakistan descend into chaos just because a celebrity-fixated fascist has lost his plaything. Pakistan is not his plaything or feifdom and we will not let him defile it further,“ she concluded.