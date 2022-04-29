NATIONAL

Rain, windstorm expected across Pakistan during Eid holidays: Met Office

By News Desk

The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Friday forecast light rain with wind and dust storms across Pakistan during the upcoming Eid holidays under the influence of a westerly weather system which will enter the country on May 1.

In a statement issued today, the department warned that the westerly wave would persist till May 5. Under the new system, dust storms are expected in Karachi, Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mirpurkhas, Thatta, and Badin between May 1 (Sunday) and 2 (Monday).

 

It said rain and wind/thunderstorms are expected in Chaghi, Noshki, Quetta, Chaman, Pishin, Qila Abdullah, Loralai, Mastung, Zhob, Ziarat, Kalat, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Barkhan, Larkana, Jaccobabad, Sukkur, Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Bhakkar, Multan, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Okara, Pakpattan, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, and Rahimyar Khan from May 1 to May 3.

“Dust-thunderstorm and light rain is expected in Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Waziristan, Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Sing, Jhang, Sheikhupura, Lahore, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Narowal and Gujrat from May 2 to May 4,” it stated.

The Met Office added that from May 1 to May 5, the weather would change in the northern areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The thunderstorm, it also cautioned, could cause damages to vulnerable structures, while rain in Gilgit-Baltistan could lead to landsliding.

NDMA issues alert for GB and KP

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), later in the day, issued a heatwave alert in Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the upcoming days.

It said that the temperature in the regions in the next five days is expected to stay from 5°C to 7°C, which is higher than normal.

“The heatwave more likely will enhance melting rate of snow and ice which may trigger Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOF) and flash floods in vulnerable areas of GB and KP,” NDMA said.

It directed the provincial disaster management authorities to stay vigilant and alert and take all precautionary measures “especially in light of Shishper Glacial Lake reformation” which has increased chances of GLOF.

The authorities have been further told to forewarn local community and tourists/travelers from visiting at-risk/vulnerable areas and ensure availability of emergency/rescue service personnel and equipment for rapid response.

News Desk

