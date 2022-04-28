NATIONAL

KU suicide bomber’s husband claims she was ‘mentally ill’: Bushra Rind

By News Desk

Balochistan’s Parliamentary Secretary for Information Bushra Rind on Thursday said the detained husband of the alleged Karachi University suicide bomber claims his wife was “mentally ill”.

At least four people, including three Chinese nationals, were killed while four others were injured in a suicide attack outside the University of Karachi’s Confucius Institute two days ago.

CCTV footage of the attack showed a burqa-clad woman standing outside the entrance of the Confucius Institute. The woman detonated herself just as the van neared the institute’s entrance.

The banned Baloch Liberation Army had later claimed responsibility for the attack.

Investigators identified the bomber as Shari Baloch, a married mother of two. On Wednesday, CTD official Raja Umar Khattab said that her husband, who he identified as Dr Haibatan, was missing and that raids were being carried out to find him and other facilitators.

Addressing a press conference in Quetta today, Rind confirmed that the husband had been arrested by law enforcement and that he made the revelation of his wife’s mental state in the course of interrogation.

She quoted the husband as saying his wife was receiving medications for her mental illness.

Rind said “external forces” were attempting to involve Baloch nations in anti-national activities in a “cowardly attempt” to discredit and portray the community in a bad light. “The Baloch nation won’t be affected by such hostile conspiracies,” she vowed.

She said the suicide blast was a “tragic incident” targeting Chinese teachers and strongly condemned the attack.

A day ago, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo, in a video message, had said targeting Chinese teachers outside Karachi University was “highly reprehensible” and against Baloch tradition. “This is the first time we have seen such an event,” he added.

Bizenjo said the nation would emerge victorious in its fight against terrorism.

Previous articleMaryam says ‘stopping Hamza from taking oath as Punjab CM is a case of high treason’
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Maryam says ‘stopping Hamza from taking oath as Punjab CM is a case of high treason’

Despite the Lahore High Court orders for the administration of the oath to Chief Minister-elect Hamza Shahbaz on Thursday, no progress could be made on...
Read more
NATIONAL

Zardari reaches UAE after name removed from ECL

Former president Asif Ali Zardari reportedly reached Dubai on Thursday after his name was struck off the Exit Control List (ECL). The PPP co-chairman left...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM rejects summary to increase petrol prices

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has rejected the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority's (Ogra) summary for increasing the prices of petroleum products, Information Minister Marriyum...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan, China to cooperate on hunting down terrorists: Beijing

BEIJING: A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson described Tuesday's terrorist attack in Karachi as very vile, adding that China will work with Pakistan to hunt...
Read more
NATIONAL

Top Iran, Pakistan diplomats discuss bilateral ties

TEHRAN: Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Pakistan counterpart Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari called for a boost in ties between the two neighbours, Iran's Foreign...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan women fight gender norms to build online health business

KARACHI: After surviving a car crash that left her hospital-bound and unable to walk for months, Saira Siddique embarked on a mission: making health...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistan, China to cooperate on hunting down terrorists: Beijing

BEIJING: A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson described Tuesday's terrorist attack in Karachi as very vile, adding that China will work with Pakistan to hunt...

Top Iran, Pakistan diplomats discuss bilateral ties

Pakistan women fight gender norms to build online health business

NAB probe against Farah Khan

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.