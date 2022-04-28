NATIONAL

IHC orders forming commission to probe harassment, disappearances of Baloch students

By News Desk

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has directed authorities to form a commission to investigate the racial profiling and disappearances of Baloch students in the country.

The directions came during a hearing into the case of harassment, filed by students of the Quaid-e-Azam University in Islamabad. Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court Athar Minallah said that the courts could not turn a blind eye to the human rights violations in Pakistan.

He ordered that a commission be formed to probe the harassment and disappearances of Baloch students. The chief justice also asked for suggestions on who could head the commission, for which lawyer Hina Jilani and politician Afrasiab Khattak’s names were proposed, amongst others.

During the proceedings, the lawyer of the students, Imaan Mazari, told the Court that the Baloch students had met the president twice and both times the president had assured the students to look into their issues.

Still, Mazari said that a Baloch student was picked up from Karachi recently and one from Lahore yesterday.

Seems like the government is not taking the concerns of the students seriously, the lawyer told the court. She further suggested that the Higher Education Commission (HEC) should send notices to all universities in Pakistan instructing them to stop the harassment of Baloch students.

Justice Minallah noted that this was a real issue in the country, but governments and political leaders ignored it. He then asked who was responsible for this, to which Mazari replied that the responsibility lies with the chief executive and the relevant agencies.

The chief justice observed that if the racial profiling of Baloch students continues then the government should shut down the ministry of human rights.

“Don’t say that the state is weak,” he added.

The deputy attorney general, who was also present in the court, argued that there is a new government in office and he will have to take directions from them on the issue. He explained that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had also recently visited Balochistan.

To which the chief justice asked if the cabinet did not know what was happening in the country?

“If there is a law and order situation, why are children being affected by it?” Justice Minallah inquired

The chief justice further directed the secretary of the interior to visit the Baloch students and set up a mechanism to deal with their complaints.

Previous articleKU suicide bomber’s husband claims she was ‘mentally ill’: Bushra Rind
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

KU suicide bomber’s husband claims she was ‘mentally ill’: Bushra Rind

Balochistan's Parliamentary Secretary for Information Bushra Rind on Thursday said the detained husband of the alleged Karachi University suicide bomber claims his wife was...
Read more
NATIONAL

Maryam says ‘stopping Hamza from taking oath as Punjab CM is a case of high treason’

Despite the Lahore High Court orders for the administration of the oath to Chief Minister-elect Hamza Shahbaz on Thursday, no progress could be made on...
Read more
NATIONAL

Zardari reaches UAE after name removed from ECL

Former president Asif Ali Zardari reportedly reached Dubai on Thursday after his name was struck off the Exit Control List (ECL). The PPP co-chairman left...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM rejects summary to increase petrol prices

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has rejected the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority's (Ogra) summary for increasing the prices of petroleum products, Information Minister Marriyum...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan, China to cooperate on hunting down terrorists: Beijing

BEIJING: A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson described Tuesday's terrorist attack in Karachi as very vile, adding that China will work with Pakistan to hunt...
Read more
NATIONAL

Top Iran, Pakistan diplomats discuss bilateral ties

TEHRAN: Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Pakistan counterpart Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari called for a boost in ties between the two neighbours, Iran's Foreign...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

PM rejects summary to increase petrol prices

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has rejected the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority's (Ogra) summary for increasing the prices of petroleum products, Information Minister Marriyum...

Pakistan, China to cooperate on hunting down terrorists: Beijing

Top Iran, Pakistan diplomats discuss bilateral ties

Pakistan women fight gender norms to build online health business

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.