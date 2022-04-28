Opinion

Does anyone care about people?

The spring season, which brings flowers and greenery was cut short by the heat setting in early in the country. There seems to be no respite for the people of Pakistan. Summer has arrived early with temperatures already hitting the 40s. Soaring inflation is making everything from fuel to food out of the reach of the middle and lower-middle classes. To make things worse, circular debt has once again gone out of control of the government if there is one. The power generation companies have reduced their production in wake of non-payment by the government and this has resulted in 8 to 12 hours of load-shedding in many parts of the country. Although we already face severe water shortage for drinking and irrigation, early summer and prolonged droughts may exacerbate the problem in near future. The poor shape of the economy and the mountain of problems are worrisome. However, despite all the grave issues being faced by the country, the politicians are busy playing the ugly game of power. They seem oblivious to the problems of the country and the people of Pakistan. The no-confidence move by the opposition and then allegations by the government that the opposition parties are facilitators of foreign conspiracy are traitors show that our politicians have no empathy for the people of Pakistan. For them, all problems of the country have taken a back seat and the only issue seems who gets the power. Their lust for power and selfishness has now brought the country to a constitutional crisis on top of the severe economic crisis country was already facing. I wonder if they will ever rise above their selves and think about the country.

RAJA SHAFAATULLAH

ISLAMABAD

