Police arrests accused in abduction of Sikh youth

Syed Shahabuddin

SWAT: Police have finally arrested the accused in abduction of a youth belonging to Sikh community.

A man named Karam Chand had lodged an FIR at Mingora police station in which he alleged that his son Taran Kumar had been abducted by his brothers namely Janam Raj, Prem Chand and nephew Jatinder Kumar.

DSP City Badshah Hazrat Khan while giving a press briefing along with SHO Mingora City Mujeeb Alam Khan, said that on August 9, 2021, Karam Chand filed a case of abduction of his son Taran Kumar.

Taran Kumar, who had been missing for five months, also came to the police station with injuries on his hands and claimed to have been kidnapped by his uncles and cousin.

Taran said he was released in Hassan Abdal area after being held hostage for five months. Police arrested the three accused and sent them to prisoners.

“However, during the interrogation, it was revealed that Taj Muhammad, resident of Kedam area, disguising himself as a Religious leader, took Taran Kumar to Lahore and disappeared for five months, fearing divine punishment for the family besides his father Karam Chand,” Said DSP Badshah Hazart.

He said that the accused Taj Mohammad also received Rs. 5.4 Millions and 75,000 from Tarn Kumar’s father Karam Chand through fraud and deception.

After the proper investigation, the police arrested the main accused Taj Muhammad and his facilitator sister-in-law named Faiza and both the accused were formally charged in the FIR.

He said that a challan will be submitted in the court to remove the innocent accused from the case.