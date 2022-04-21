Mufti Taqi Usmani urges Afghanistan govt to reopen girls’ schools

Religious scholar Mufti Taqi Usmani has urged the Taliban government in Afghanistan to allow girls’ schools to reopen.

In a letter addressed to Taliban chief Haibatullah Akhundzada, Mufti Usmani emphasised the need for educating women and for the reopening of girls’ schools in the neighbouring country.

He said: “Girls’ education is currently an important issue which the enemy of the Islamic Emirate has used as a propaganda tool. We value the wise and wholehearted measures which the Islamic Emirate has taken so far. But we are of the view that it is necessary to make appropriate arrangements for girls’ education in accordance with Sharia.”

Because educated women are essential for dealing with women’s issues, including medical treatment, education and welfare activities, [education is necessary] so that women and men do not mix in society, he said.

“Second, there is a need to dispel the impression that Islam or the Islamic Emirate are against women. However, it is necessary to make segregated arrangements for girls’ education – separate from those for boys.”

Mufti Usmani went on to say that he had heard that space was not available for setting up separate educational institutions for boys and girls.

The solution for this could be introducing different school timings for boys and girls, he suggested. He also suggested that different sections of the same school could be specifically designated for each gender.

“A solution can be found with mutual consultations,” he said.