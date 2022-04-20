NATIONAL

Buzdar’s resignation as Punjab chief minister challenged

By Staff Report
Pakistani Punjab province Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar (C) arrives at the Islamabad High Court to present government stance on former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's health during the bail petition of Sharif on medical grounds in the Al-Azizia case, in Islamabad on October 29, 2019.  - Pakistan's former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is "critically unwell", his doctor said on October 29, days after the three-time leader now serving a prison sentence for corruption suffered a minor heart attack. (Photo by FAROOQ NAEEM / AFP) (Photo by FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images)

LAHORE: The resignation tendered by Usman Buzdar as Punjab chief minister, and approved by Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar,  was challenged in the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday.

In the petition, which nominated Punjab chief secretary Buzdar, Sarwar, Governor Omer Sarfraz Cheema, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan and Chief Minister-elect Hamza Shehbaz as respondents, Barrister Nadeem Sarwar argued that Buzdar’s resignation was not addressed to the governor, but to the prime minister.

It recalled Buzdar tendered his resignation on March 28 and had addressed it to then-prime minister Khan.

“Furthermore, contrary to the constitutional obligation, he did not write it himself,” Sarwar said, and requested the court to declare acceptance of his resignation “unconstitutional”.

Staff Report

