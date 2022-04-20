Buzdar’s resignation as Punjab chief minister challenged

LAHORE: The resignation tendered by Usman Buzdar as Punjab chief minister, and approved by Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, was challenged in the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday.

In the petition, which nominated Punjab chief secretary Buzdar, Sarwar, Governor Omer Sarfraz Cheema, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan and Chief Minister-elect Hamza Shehbaz as respondents, Barrister Nadeem Sarwar argued that Buzdar’s resignation was not addressed to the governor, but to the prime minister.

It recalled Buzdar tendered his resignation on March 28 and had addressed it to then-prime minister Khan.

“Furthermore, contrary to the constitutional obligation, he did not write it himself,” Sarwar said, and requested the court to declare acceptance of his resignation “unconstitutional”.