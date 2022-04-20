NATIONAL

Sharif tells cabinet to brace for tough times

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday told a maiden meeting of his cabinet to roll up their sleeves to meet the rising challenges of inflation, unemployment, poverty and load-shedding, and turn the desperation into an opportunity for progress and public service delivery.

The prime minister believed that their dedicated and sincere efforts could turn the tide and make the country cope with the challenges successfully.

He congratulated the cabinet members, coming from different political parties of the ruling coalition, said the federal cabinet comprised seasoned politicians with vast experience and competence having a huge struggle to their credit.

He said the government came into being consequent to a no-confidence motion against the former prime minister. The incumbent government is based on a coalition that was being applauded as well as criticised.

He expressed the hope that despite representing their own political parties, the coalition members would move on setting aside their personal biases with just one aim to serve the masses.

He also reiterated his resolve for making untiring efforts to come up to the people’s expectations.

“I call this a war cabinet as we are fighting against inflation, unemployment and poverty which we inherited from the previous government. The previous government had badly failed,” Sharif remarked.

The prime minister said though the cabinet formation faced a bit of delay, yet if was done consisting of very competent and experienced members.

He said the cabinet members would be briefed about the load-shedding and the factors behind it which would follow the decision making by the cabinet.

He urged the cabinet to pay attention to the issues faced by the federating units, particularly Balochistan.

Recounting the challenges, the prime minister said the country was under an immense debt burden but it was upon the incumbent government to overcome the challenges despite having limited resources.

“Today, we have to face the challenge collectively and should not evade any sacrifice. We will have to respond to propaganda through facts, which would ultimately bury the lies,” he remarked.

Recalling the immense victimisation of all opposition parties during the previous government, the prime minister claimed corruption was rampant during the last three and half years.

Citing the successful journey of the development of Germany and Japan, the prime minister said despite being hit by the second World War, both the countries bounced back and achieved excellence just on the basis of their struggle.

He also referred to the teachings of the Quran, Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), as well as Muhammad Ali Jinnah, advising the followers to put in their best to achieve excellence and change their fate.

Sharif told the cabinet that besides the politicians, the bureaucracy also faced huge pressure from the previous government which wanted them to act as an approver against that time’s opposition.

He said the government machinery including bureaucracy, doctors, engineers and others needed the backing and encouragement of the government to make them perform better.

Previous articleCross-border attacks from Afghanistan ‘matter of concern’: Khar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Cross-border attacks from Afghanistan ‘matter of concern’: Khar

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar said attacks on the security forces from Afghanistan were a matter of concern for...
Read more
NATIONAL

Ombudsman helps elderly get back property after 35 years

LAHORE: Maqsood Hussain, an octogenarian resident of Mustafa Abad town in Lahore, succeeded in getting possession of his residential plot after 35 years due...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pervaiz sends reference to disqualify defecting PTI lawmakers to ECP

ISLAMABAD: Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Wednesday sent to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) a reference against 26 Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI)...
Read more
NATIONAL

LHC again objects to Hamza’s petition for early oath

LAHORE: The registrar's office of Lahore High Court (LHC) Wednesday again objected to the petition of Punjab chief minister-elect Hamza Shehbaz for his oath-taking,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Coalition government lost majority in National Assembly: Fawad

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) central spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry Wednesday said the coalition government lost its majority after the death of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P)...
Read more
NATIONAL

IHC orders to uncover gifts sent to Imran

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday directed the government to release the list of gifts to former prime minister Imran Khan since...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

LHC again objects to Hamza’s petition for early oath

LAHORE: The registrar's office of Lahore High Court (LHC) Wednesday again objected to the petition of Punjab chief minister-elect Hamza Shehbaz for his oath-taking,...

Coalition government lost majority in National Assembly: Fawad

IHC orders to uncover gifts sent to Imran

Top British diplomat calls on Sharif

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.